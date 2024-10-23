GMDA plans 30 Cr storm water drains for sectors 37C, 37D

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a detailed plan to build a stormwater drainage network to address persistent waterlogging issues in sectors 37C, 37D, and along Pataudi Road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Gadoli village. The project, estimated to cost around ₹30 crore, aims to divert stormwater to the Badshahpur drain, reducing flooding during the monsoon season, said officials. (Representative Image) Sectors 37C and 37D lack a stormwater drainage system, leading to severe waterlogging during heavy rains, said officials. (HT Archive)

A senior GMDA official said that a consultant has been hired recently to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing approximately 5.5 kilometres of drainage. “Once the DPR is completed, it will be presented at a high-level purchase committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini for approval,” the official said. The drainage network is expected to be completed by July next year, he added.

Currently, sectors 37C and 37D lack a stormwater drainage system, leading to severe waterlogging during heavy rains, said officials. The excess rainwater accumulates in a nearby pond, which overflowed this year, causing road damage in the area, they added.

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer at GMDA, said: “A stormwater drain will be built from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Gadoli village, with a drainage network inside the sectors to ensure rainwater is diverted to the Badshahpur drain. A pumping station will also be constructed to facilitate this process. This will resolve waterlogging issues not only in these sectors but along a significant stretch of Pataudi Road.”