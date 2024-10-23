Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Oct 23, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

GMDA plans 30 Cr storm water drains for sectors 37C, 37D

ByAbhishek Behl
Oct 23, 2024 11:00 AM IST

A GMDA official said that a consultant has been hired recently to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing about 5.5km of drainage

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has prepared a detailed plan to build a stormwater drainage network to address persistent waterlogging issues in sectors 37C, 37D, and along Pataudi Road from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Gadoli village. The project, estimated to cost around 30 crore, aims to divert stormwater to the Badshahpur drain, reducing flooding during the monsoon season, said officials. 

(Representative Image) Sectors 37C and 37D lack a stormwater drainage system, leading to severe waterlogging during heavy rains, said officials. (HT Archive)
(Representative Image) Sectors 37C and 37D lack a stormwater drainage system, leading to severe waterlogging during heavy rains, said officials. (HT Archive)

A senior GMDA official said that a consultant has been hired recently to prepare a detailed project report (DPR) for constructing approximately 5.5 kilometres of drainage. “Once the DPR is completed, it will be presented at a high-level purchase committee meeting chaired by Chief Minister Naib Singh Saini for approval,” the official said. The drainage network is expected to be completed by July next year, he added. 

Currently, sectors 37C and 37D lack a stormwater drainage system, leading to severe waterlogging during heavy rains, said officials. The excess rainwater accumulates in a nearby pond, which overflowed this year, causing road damage in the area, they added. 

Rajesh Bansal, chief engineer at GMDA, said: “A stormwater drain will be built from Umang Bhardwaj Chowk to Gadoli village, with a drainage network inside the sectors to ensure rainwater is diverted to the Badshahpur drain. A pumping station will also be constructed to facilitate this process. This will resolve waterlogging issues not only in these sectors but along a significant stretch of Pataudi Road.” 

Catch every big hit,...
See more
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, October 23, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On
// // //