Mon, Dec 22, 2025
GMDA plans 55 crore rebuild of key Old Gurugram arterial roads

ByAbhishek Behl
Published on: Dec 22, 2025 05:12 am IST

The project includes stormwater drains on flood-prone Basai Road and aims to improve connectivity between Dwarka Expressway and NH-48.

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority has decided to reconstruct two key arterial roads connecting IFFCO Chowk to Old Railway Road and from Old Railway Road to Basai Chowk near the Dwarka Expressway, passing through densely populated areas of Old Gurugram, officials said. A senior GMDA official said an estimated 55 crore will be spent on the project. 

(Representative image) GMDA will seek chief minister’s approval and plans to float tenders in early 2026 after a coordination panel cleared the proposal. (HT Archive)
The authority will seek approval for the project from the chief minister and is expected to float the tender in the first half of next year. Officials said the reconstruction will ensure smoother connectivity between the Delhi Jaipur Highway and the Dwarka Expressway through major stretches of Old Gurugram. 

According to GMDA, an estimate of around 22 crore has been prepared for rebuilding the road from Basai Chowk near the Dwarka Expressway to Old Railway Road via Basai Road. Along with road reconstruction, a stormwater drain will also be constructed, as the stretch frequently gets flooded during the monsoon. Around 20 residential colonies have developed along this road in Old Gurugram, and residents face significant difficulties during the rainy season. 

Officials added that the authority will also reconstruct the road from Old Railway Road through Maharaja Agrasen Chowk, Mahavir Chowk, MG Road and Maharana Pratap Chowk, up to IFFCO Chowk. This component of the project is estimated to cost approximately 33 crore. 

It is believed that once both roads are reconstructed, connectivity between the Dwarka Expressway and the Delhi-Jaipur Highway will improve substantially, providing relief to daily commuters. 

Basai Road has remained in a dilapidated condition for the past two years, developing deep potholes that made travel difficult. GMDA recently undertook repairs on the stretch from Pataudi Chowk up to Basai Chowk, which has made the road motorable. 

A senior GMDA official said the proposal was placed before a coordination committee meeting held in the first week of December under the chairmanship of the principal advisor for urban development, DS Dhesi. “The authority will take up the construction of these two roads as a priority,” the official said. 

