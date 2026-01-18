GMDA plans citywide green belt upkeep to curb dust pollution

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority) is preparing an estimate to maintain green infrastructure across Sectors 1 to 57, officials said on Saturday, as part of a plan to curb dust and air pollution. Residents highlighted neglected stretches at Rajiv Chowk, Sector 14 and Basai Road as GMDA cited utility delays along Dwarka Expressway. (HT Archive)

The proposal was discussed during the second monthly meeting of HT Gurugram First Dialogue, where officials said green belt redevelopment along main and sector roads would form a key component of pollution mitigation efforts. An independent consultant was hired in late 2025 to prepare an overall estimate for greenbelt initiatives across Old, Central and South Gurugram.

Faisal Ibrahim, the superintending engineer at the GMDA’s infrastructure wing, said once the estimate is finalised, key junctions from Hero Honda Chowk to Bhaktawar Chowk and Subhash Chowk would undergo redevelopment. “This will include lane markings, zebra crossings, information signage and safer pedestrian and cyclist crossings,” Ibrahim said.

Ibrahim added that the redevelopment would be executed by GMDA’s environment wing, with extensive plantations of ornamental trees and shrubs. The design includes greenery along carriageway edges, a 2.5-metre cycling track and a 1.5 to 2-metre pedestrian pathway.

During the RWA dialogue, residents flagged poorly maintained green belts, service roads and walkability infrastructure at Rajiv Chowk, Sector 14 road and Basai road, forcing commuters onto dusty stretches. Bhawani Shankar Tripathi, RWA general secretary of Sector 23A, said, “Accountability for maintenance must be clearly defined, either by authorities or through coordination with RWAs.”

Sunil Sareen, vice president of the Imperial Gardens society, said, “The absence of service roads, footpaths and green belts along the Sector 102–102A dividing road and the upper Dwarka Expressway was worsening traffic risks and air pollution.”

In response, Ibrahim said nearly “80% of service lanes along the expressway are complete, with delays due to utility alignment issues.” “Service roads with footpaths are expected to be completed within six months,” he added. The superintending engineer also said GMDA’s newly appointed CEO, PC Meena, had directed officials to meet dust-free road targets set by the Commission for Air Quality Management.