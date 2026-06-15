GMDA plans parallel flyover-underpass system at Ambedkar Chowk

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has revised its traffic decongestion plan for Ambedkar Chowk, deciding to construct an underpass alongside the already proposed flyover at the busy intersection connecting Sectors 45, 46, 51 and 52.

The authority says rising traffic demand necessitated expansion of the project beyond its original design. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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The decision was taken in view of rising traffic volumes on all four approaches to the junction. Under the revised plan, a flyover will be constructed from Sector 45 towards the Gurugram-Sohna Highway, while an underpass will be built from Sector 45 towards Artemis Hospital. A senior GMDA official said the authority decided to develop both structures simultaneously to accommodate increasing traffic movement and avoid future construction interventions at the intersection.

The revision follows demands from residents of Sector 45, whose Resident Welfare Association (RWA) recently submitted a memorandum to GMDA Chief Executive Officer PC Meena seeking construction of an underpass from Sector 45 towards Artemis Chowk. Puneet Pahwa, general secretary, Sector 45 RWA, said: “Constructing both structures together would minimise inconvenience to residents and help avoid repeated traffic congestion during future construction activity.”

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{{^usCountry}} GMDA has initiated preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the revised proposal, entrusting a consultancy firm with drafting the DPR for the underpass in conjunction with the flyover project. Amit Godara, Executive Engineer, GMDA, confirmed: “An underpass will be constructed alongside the flyover at Ambedkar Chowk. The responsibility of preparing the DPR has been entrusted to the consultancy firm. “Officials noted the underpass proposal will require separate approval from the state government. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} GMDA has initiated preparation of a detailed project report (DPR) for the revised proposal, entrusting a consultancy firm with drafting the DPR for the underpass in conjunction with the flyover project. Amit Godara, Executive Engineer, GMDA, confirmed: “An underpass will be constructed alongside the flyover at Ambedkar Chowk. The responsibility of preparing the DPR has been entrusted to the consultancy firm. “Officials noted the underpass proposal will require separate approval from the state government. {{/usCountry}}

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The flyover component had already received approval and been publicly announced. Following clearance from Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini, GMDA floated a tender on May 7 for its construction at an estimated cost of around ₹32.5 crore. Ambedkar Chowk has long been identified as a major traffic bottleneck, with the flyover proposal under discussion since 2024 and undergoing multiple revisions relating to design, cost and alignment before the authority expanded its scope.

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Separately, GMDA is also considering an underpass at Bhakhtawar Chowk, examining the proposal alongside plans of Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL), which has proposed an elevated double-decker corridor at the location — comprising a flyover for vehicular movement with a metro line running above it on the same pillars. GMRL has proposed a similar double-decker structure on Old Delhi Road near Sector 21 to facilitate vehicular movement and metro connectivity.