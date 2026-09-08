The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has sent a revised proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) to acquire 5.21 acres of land for constructing a service road along the Central Peripheral Road (CPR) from Elan Mall in Sector 84 towards NH 48, officials said.

GMDA seeks 5.21 acres for service road along Gurugram’s CPR stretch

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The revised proposal also includes the acquisition of around 164 sq metres of licensed land belonging to a residential society, which will allow the private licensed colony to get access to the proposed service road.

A GMDA official said the proposal was revised to ensure that privately licensed colonies along the service road can get access to it. “A revised proposal with the provision of acquiring around 164 sq metres of licensed land belonging to a residential society, along with 5.21 acres of land in two villages, has been prepared and submitted to the highway authority. “The official stated that GMDA will bear the cost of the land acquisition.”

According to GMDA officials, the 5.21 acres proposed to be acquired are located in the revenue estates of Sihi and Mohammadpur Jharsa village. A 12-metre-wide service road will be constructed on the acquired land along the left side of the CPR stretch on the Dwarka Motorway, extending from Elan Mall in Sector 84 up to NH 48.

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{{^usCountry}} “The proposed road starts from the CPR, and some of the land has already been acquired for it. We have asked the highway authority to verify the land which needs to be acquired before the final notification,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The proposed road starts from the CPR, and some of the land has already been acquired for it. We have asked the highway authority to verify the land which needs to be acquired before the final notification,” the official said. {{/usCountry}}

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GMDA officials said the proposal to acquire 164 sq metres of licensed land in a residential project has also been approved by the department of town and country planning. The authority will bear the additional expenditure for acquiring the land and constructing the road stretch connecting the residential project with the proposed service road, officials said.

The proposed service road is expected to benefit residents of residential projects along the CPR, including Krisumi Waterfall residences and around 1,400 families residing in the AVL 36 Society in Sector 36A. Various projects currently under construction along the road, as well as the adjoining Global City project, will also benefit from the proposed road, officials said.

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A senior NHAI official, asking not to be named, when asked about the proposal, said, “This matter is under consideration of higher authorities.”