GMDA to begin work on master sector road by end of March

Gurugram: The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Monday said work on a crucial stretch of master sector dividing road passing through sectors 77, 78-78A and 79-79A will commence in the next 15 days. It said they will clear a hillock to pave the way for the road construction.

GMDA officials said they had secured permission to remove the hillock in January this year and have already initiated a process to auction the stones from the hillock, which will be completed in a week’s time.

The authority expects the stones to be removed in the next 10 to 12 days and thereafter construction work will commence by the end of this month.

Around 50,000 metric tonnes of stones will be auctioned and removed in a fortnight and road construction work will start thereafter, GMDA officials added.

Work on the 3.48-km-long road has been stuck because around 180 metres of the stretch comprises a hillock in Shikohpur village. It could not be removed earlier as it required permission from the environment ministry, said GMDA officials.

“We have got the permission to remove the hillock and will auction the stones. The stones are likely to be be removed from the site in the next 10 to 15 days. We plan to start road construction work by March-end,” said Abhinav Verma, GMDA executive engineer, GMDA.

As per GMDA officials, the 3.48-km road will be connected by another PWD road from Naurangpur village side. Once completed, residents of Naurangpur, Shikohpur and a number of residential colonies in these sectors will benefit from the project.

The hillock is part of the protected Aravallis and the authority had to seek permission from the Union environment ministry to remove it, said officials.

In January this year, GMDA chief executive officer Sudhir Rajpal had visited the hillock site and asked officials to expedite work and complete the road at the earliest. He had also directed to remove all obstacles for the road construction.

