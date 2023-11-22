GMDA to bring in AI, set up control room to upgrade its grievance redressal system

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority on Tuesday said that efforts are being made to upgrade its grievance redressal system to deliver faster resolution of citizens’ complaints pertaining to civic infrastructure and amenities in the city. As per the authority, complaints registered by citizens via helpline, website, social media platforms, WhatsApp, etc, will all be linked to the grievance redressal platform and resolved on real-time priority basis. The developments can be tracked by the citizens also. These were said by GMDA chief executive officer (CEO) PC Meena during the 67th core planning committee meeting of the authority on Tuesday.

As part of the new grievance system, the authority plans to set up a control room, introduce smart software systems and artificial intelligence (AI) to track complaints, and also integrate other services offered by the government and civic agencies such as the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the authority said in an official statement on Tuesday.

The new centralised complaint handling system will be integrated with several utility billing systems, including water billing, property tax, GPS monitoring of solid waste vehicles and CM Window, said GMDA officials aware of the matter.

As per the authority, the new complaint handling system will have a centralised function for interactions regarding complaints and queries. It shall have all possible modes for interaction inbuilt into the system including on-call, mobile applications, web portal, SMS, WhatsApp, Facebook, Twitter, Chatbot, emails, etc. as well as separate helpline access for elderly residents.

“A robust and automated grievance redressal platform is being developed by GMDA wherein key technological advancements and expanded scope of registering complaints have been incorporated to ensure that citizens are able to seamlessly register and track their complaint on the portal,” said Meena.

During the meeting, the GMDA CEO also approved the proposal of desilting the main sewer line along the 24-metre-wide road in Sector 21. He also gave nod to the desilting work of the master sewer line along the master road between Sectors 21-22 as well as Sectors 22-23 by high-power super sucker machine. While approving the proposal, Meena also directed that CCTV survey must also be carried out to ensure that the work has been executed to deliver optimum results on the ground.

Meena also directed the officials to take possession of Haryana State Industrial & Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) land in Sector 34-35 for the construction of 20 MLD CETP to facilitate the treatment of chemical waste generated in the industrial sector.

The CEO also approved the proposal of mobility division to install traffic lights at 29 new chowks from Sectors 58 to 115.

The installation of smart traffic signal lights and pedestrian signal lights for improving traffic management in these areas will be carried out under this project.

Meena also instructed the urban division department to fast-track the beautification of the green belts in the city and ensure plantation is carried out simultaneously across the city to uplift the aesthetics of the sector roads.

