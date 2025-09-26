GMDA to concretise temporary drain at Narsingpur to prevent waterlogging

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to concretise the temporary drain constructed at Narsingpur to prevent waterlogging on Delhi-Jaipur Highway and channelise storm water into Badshahpur drain. The GMDA also plans to submit a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of an additional 1,100-metre stretch along the NH-48 service road.

Each monsoon, stormwater from Mohammadpur, Narsinghpur, and nearby sectors along the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR) innundated the Delhi Gurgaon expressway, resulting in severe traffic congestion and damage to vehicles. Despite deploying multiple pumps in the past, waterlogging remained a persistent issue.

However, construction of a temporary drain in May this year significantly reduced the instance of waterlogging at Narsinghpur, said GMDA officials.

A senior official said that this temporary drain had helped reduce waterlogging on NH-48 and decided to make it a permanent structure. The authority has prepared an estimate of ₹7.5 crore to construct the 650-metre concrete drain.

The GMDA also plans to submit a proposal to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) for the construction of an additional 1,100-metre stretch along the NH-48 service road, which is beyond GMDA’s jurisdiction.

A senior GMDA official said that the temporary drain was constructed in May in Narsingpur to prevent recurrent waterlogging at NH-48 and adjoining areas. “We had constructed a 650-metre kuccha drain to connect the low lying areas of Narsinghpur with Badshahpur drain to channelise the storm water during monsoon. The experiment proved quite successful as this drain helped in preventing waterlogging and whatever water got collected was diverted to the Najafgarh drain timely,” official said.

The official added that an estimate of ₹7.5 crore has been prepared to make a permanent drain. “We will ask the NH-48 to construct the remaining portion of drain which is along the service road,” he said.

In addition to the drain construction, officials said a coordinated effort with the NHAI led to the cleaning of three culverts under NH-48 at Narsinghpur, further aiding stormwater management.

“A major demolition drive was carried out by the GMDA and Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIIDC) to clear the encroachments in Narsinghpur and Mohammedpur area, situated along NH-48. This was essential to clear a 6-metre-wide stretch required for the temporary drain,” official added.