...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

GMDA to construct additional lanes on Golf Course Extn Rd

GMDA plans to widen the Golf Course extension road, adding lanes to reduce congestion and dust pollution, with work set to complete in six months.

Published on: May 02, 2026 04:04 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
Advertisement

To reduce congestion and dust pollution on the Golf Course extension road, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct additional lanes on both sides of the road from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, officials said on Friday.

The tender for the 6 km stretch has been allotted and the work will be completed in six months at the cost of 6.5 crore. (HT)

According to GMDA officials, the additional lanes will widen the road and cover the unpaved portion, causing dust pollution. The tender for the 6 km stretch has been allotted and the work will be completed in six months at the cost of 6.5 crore.

GMDA officials said that the road from Vatika Chowk to Ghata Chowk was constructed 10 years ago by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). They had earlier planned to construct a four-lane road on both sides, but due to low traffic, a three-lane road was constructed instead. Later, the road was handed over to GMDA but one lane on both sides remained unpaved.

“The road will be widened, repaired and blacktopped. This Golf Course extension road will have four lanes on both sides. It will reduce dust pollution and congestion,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

traffic congestion
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / GMDA to construct additional lanes on Golf Course Extn Rd
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.