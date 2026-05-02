GMDA to construct additional lanes on Golf Course Extn Rd

To reduce congestion and dust pollution on the Golf Course extension road, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will construct additional lanes on both sides of the road from Ghata to Vatika Chowk, officials said on Friday.

The tender for the 6 km stretch has been allotted and the work will be completed in six months at the cost of ₹ 6.5 crore. (HT)

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According to GMDA officials, the additional lanes will widen the road and cover the unpaved portion, causing dust pollution. The tender for the 6 km stretch has been allotted and the work will be completed in six months at the cost of ₹6.5 crore.

GMDA officials said that the road from Vatika Chowk to Ghata Chowk was constructed 10 years ago by the Haryana Shehri Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP). They had earlier planned to construct a four-lane road on both sides, but due to low traffic, a three-lane road was constructed instead. Later, the road was handed over to GMDA but one lane on both sides remained unpaved.

“The road will be widened, repaired and blacktopped. This Golf Course extension road will have four lanes on both sides. It will reduce dust pollution and congestion,” said Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA.

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{{^usCountry}} Godara said that dust mitigation measures will be taken and potholes and damaged stretches will also be repaired. “Earlier the authority had planned to fix tiles on both sides of the road but given the heavy traffic, it was decided to construct a permanent bitumen road,” said Godara. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Godara said that dust mitigation measures will be taken and potholes and damaged stretches will also be repaired. “Earlier the authority had planned to fix tiles on both sides of the road but given the heavy traffic, it was decided to construct a permanent bitumen road,” said Godara. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, GMDA has also allotted a tender for upgrading the service road alongside the Artemis hospital road at the cost of ₹5 crore. Godara said that apart from constructing the service road, the authority will also construct surface drains, reduce the height of green belts, and take other measures to ensure smooth vehicle movement. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, GMDA has also allotted a tender for upgrading the service road alongside the Artemis hospital road at the cost of ₹5 crore. Godara said that apart from constructing the service road, the authority will also construct surface drains, reduce the height of green belts, and take other measures to ensure smooth vehicle movement. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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