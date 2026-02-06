GMDA to construct overbridge on railway track to ease traffic

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will expedite construction of a road overbridge (ROB) on the railway track along Garhi Harsaru Road in Sector 37D to improve connectivity between Old City and the Dwarka Expressway, officials said. The project aims to seamlessly link the road with the expressway and ease traffic congestion, they added. GMDA has hired a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), expected within two months. (Parveen Kumar/HT )

GMDA has hired a consultant to prepare the detailed project report (DPR), expected within two months. The authority has also sought details of land required for a nearby road to facilitate smoother vehicle movement. The railway track has become a major bottleneck due to increased traffic from growing habitation in sectors 37C and 37D, Sector 9B, and the nearby Basai and Garhi villages.

Local residents highlight the poor condition of the stretch. “There is congestion on this stretch due to the broken road, and also the railway crossing is closed frequently due to the passing of trains,” said Pradeep Kumar, a resident. He added that around half a kilometre of road before the crossing is dilapidated and frequently waterlogged.

Amit Godara, executive engineer, GMDA, said the authority has moved ahead to provide relief. “A consulting firm has been hired to prepare the detailed project report. We have also sought information about land required for constructing a nearby road that will improve movement of commuters at this location from the Land Acquisition Department and (HSVP). Once the DPR is prepared, the tender will be finalised to start the work,” he said.

Godara added the Railway Department has approved the flyover and will bear half the cost. A December 21 communication from Northern Railways to GMDA stated: “The Railway will bear 50 per cent of the total cost of the over- or under-bridge including approaches… but would exclude the cost of acquisition of any land and structures thereon required for approaches or diversions. The Road Authority will bear 50 per cent of the total cost… and the cost of acquisition of any land required for approaches and diversions and structures thereon.”