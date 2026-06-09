GMDA to ‘deploy robots’ to inspect Gurugram drains before monsoon

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will conduct a robotic inspection of surface drains along master roads after June 15 to assess desilting work and identify bottlenecks that could cause waterlogging during the monsoon, officials said on Monday.

The inspection will assess desilting work and identify blockages before heavy monsoon rainfall begins. (HT Archive)

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The decision was taken during a monsoon preparedness review meeting chaired by additional CEO GMDA Vishwajeet Choudhary on Monday. Around 70% of the city’s 120km surface drain network has already been cleaned and desilted, officials said.

“The robotic survey will let us know the actual ground position and if any bottleneck is found in these drains it would also be removed. It has also been decided to deploy around 40 pumps of different capacities across the city to carry out immediate dewatering in case waterlogging happens. It has been directed that pumps should be deployed and made functional by June 30,” said Choudhary.

To ensure operational readiness, GMDA will install CCTV cameras to monitor the pumps and deploy two operators round the clock. “Tractor mounted pumps and tankers will also be deployed for emergency dewatering,” he said.

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{{^usCountry}} The meeting also decided to engage with builders and RWAs facing recurring waterlogging issues. Choudhary said several condominiums have internal drainage systems either not connected to the master stormwater drainage network or with non-functional rainwater harvesting systems. “The developers and RWAs can approach us and we will help them on priority, and at the earliest,” he said, adding that preparations are being undertaken under directions of GMDA CEO PC Meena. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The meeting also decided to engage with builders and RWAs facing recurring waterlogging issues. Choudhary said several condominiums have internal drainage systems either not connected to the master stormwater drainage network or with non-functional rainwater harvesting systems. “The developers and RWAs can approach us and we will help them on priority, and at the earliest,” he said, adding that preparations are being undertaken under directions of GMDA CEO PC Meena. {{/usCountry}}

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Officials noted that a draft drainage plan prepared last year recommended pump deployment at critical locations, including along the Leg one stormwater drain at Surya Vihar and downstream of Palam Vihar, at Millennium City Centre, Sector 29 and downstream of Atul Kataria Chowk on Sheetla Mata Road along the Leg two drain, and mobile pumps along the Leg three drain.

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Separately, NHAI chairman Santosh Kumar Yadav chaired a high-level review meeting on Monday on monsoon preparedness across Delhi NCR, focusing on preventing waterlogging, strengthening drainage systems and improving waste management along highways. GMDA CEO PC Meena, who also holds charge of FMDA, attended alongside senior Delhi NCR officials.

“A number of points in Gurugram were discussed and it was submitted that there was need for NHAI teams to work operationally with the GMDA on the ground to prevent jams and waterlogging,” a senior GMDA official said. The NHAI spokesperson said Yadav also emphasised better deployment of resources and coordination mechanisms to minimise weather-related disruptions.