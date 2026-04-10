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GMDA to develop green belts along Dwarka Expressway

GMDA plans to develop ₹8 crore green belts along Dwarka Expressway, planting 20,000 trees and 300,000 shrubs to combat dust pollution and enhance greenery.

Published on: Apr 10, 2026 03:36 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
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The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will soon develop green belts worth 8 crore along the Dwarka Expressway, officials said on Wednesday.

According to GMDA officials, around 20,000 trees and 300,000 shrubs across 15 kilometers of the green belt on both sides of the expressway are planned.

Currently, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) owns and operates the Dwarka Expressway. It maintains the green belts on the expressway’s central dividers, NHAI’s main carriageway, and the GMDA’s service roads. However, residents allegedly complained about incomplete green belts along the service roads. Following this, the authority conducted a survey to develop these belts within barricades, officials aware of the matter told HT.

According to GMDA officials, around 20,000 trees and 300,000 shrubs across 15 kilometers of the green belt on both sides of the expressway are planned. “These plants will include a mix of shade-bearing and fruit-bearing trees apart from shrubs, which will add greenery to the area. The plants will be chosen based on their ability to prevent dust pollution,” said a senior GMDA official.

Meanwhile, residents welcomed the proposal. “The condition of the green belts along both the main Dwarka Expressway and the upper Dwarka Expressway is deteriorating. There is an urgent need to pay attention to the green belts. Green belts will reduce dust pollution,” said Sunil Sareen, vice president, RWA, Imperial Garden Society, Sector 102.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

gmda dwarka expressway
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