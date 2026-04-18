...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

GMDA to explore the possibility of introducing Pod Taxi service in city

GMDA plans a feasibility survey for a pod transit system in Gurugram, aiming to improve last-mile connectivity and reduce congestion using autonomous vehicles.

Published on: Apr 18, 2026 04:34 am IST
By Abhishek Behl
Advertisement

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) on Friday said it may conduct a feasibility survey and detailed traffic study to identify high-density corridors for implementing a new-age pod transit system.

During a meeting with senior officials of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Glydways, a pod taxi developer, GMDA CEO PC Meena said the authority will assess the suitability of pod taxi system to enhance last-mile connectivity in Gurugram.

During a meeting with senior officials of Suzuki Motor Corporation and Glydways, a pod taxi developer, GMDA CEO PC Meena said the authority will assess the suitability of pod taxi system to enhance last-mile connectivity in Gurugram.

It is a disaggregated system of small, electric, autonomous vehicles that deliver private, on-demand rides at the price of a bus ticket.

GMDA spokesperson said the meeting saw discussions on innovative, technology-driven mobility solutions to decongest Gurugram’s road network.

“GMDA has been working towards enhancing urban mobility in the city by strengthening public transport systems, improving traffic management, and undertaking infrastructure upgrades to reduce congestion and ensure smoother vehicular movement,” said the CEO.

A key focus of the discussion was the possibility of introducing Glydways’ on-demand urban transit system which uses autonomous, mini-car-sized electric vehicles running in groups on dedicated lanes, offering a flexible and sustainable mobility alternative.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Abhishek Behl

Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city.

autonomous vehicles
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / GMDA to explore the possibility of introducing Pod Taxi service in city
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.