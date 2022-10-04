GMDA to float tender for Dwarka e-way service roads next week

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will float a tender for the construction of service roads along both sides of the Dwarka expressway next week. The authority will also write to the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) regarding the opening of entry/exit at Vatika Chowk to connect Sohna elevated road with the surface road.

These matters, among others, were taken up during the 47th core planning cell meeting of the GMDA on Tuesday, the proceedings of which were livestreamed to the general public for the first time.

GMDA chief executive officer Sudhir Rajpal, who chaired the meeting, directed officials to increase spending on new infrastructure projects to bring about a visible change in the city, besides expediting work on other key projects.

The GMDA officials informed the meeting that the tender for constructing service roads along a 15km stretch of Dwarka Expressway, from Central Peripheral Road (CPR) to Delhi border, will be floated next week. The construction of service roads will ensure better connectivity to sectors along the expressway, they said. It is also likely that the service roads along the CPR stretch will also be constructed by the authority.

Addressing officials, Rajpal said it was important to take up large projects in the city, and spend the budgetary allocation to ensure that there is a visible change and improvement in the life of residents.

“New infrastructure development projects must be planned for the improvement of the city and better utilisation of EDC (external development charge) funds, and a special attention must be given to drainage work. The average monthly spending of the authority is ₹25 crore but we need to take it to ₹100 crore a month, to utilise the budgetary allocations,” the CEO said.

On hearing a complaint pertaining to Sector 15 Part 2, Rajpal made it clear that authority officials have to own up all issues in the city, and the excuse that a project or issue pertains to another civic agency/department will not be accepted. “GMDA is responsible for the entire city and its infrastructure,” he asserted.

The authority also discussed the proposal for Metro extension, and Rajpal said the expansion of roads for construction of metro pillars on the medians can be taken up once the plan for the same is put forth by the Haryana Mass Rapid Transport Corporation.

The proposal for extending Gurugram Metro from HUDA City Centre to Old Gururgam and from there to.Cyber City is in the final stages of gaining approval, said officials privy to the matter.

The CEO also asked the officials to ensure work on the construction of underpass at Vatika Chowk is taken up at the earliest as this stretch needed to be decongested on priority. “The officials must also write to the NHAI for providing exits at Vatika Chowk from Sohna elevated road,” he said.

Rajpal also directed that complaints of citizens discussed in earlier core planning meetings should be resolved on priority. He also asked officials to take up the upgrade of 20 water boosting stations of the municipal corporation.

The CEO also directed that the development work of 1.7km service road of sector dividing road of 102A/103 be completed on priority to improve connectivity from Dwarka Expressway to the upcoming Sheetla Mata Medical College and Hospital, which is likely to be functional by June 2023.

