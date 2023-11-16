GMDA to install speed limit signboards on Gurugram roads

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will install speed limit signboards on all sector and arterial roads in the city, officials aware of the matter said on Wednesday.

The speed on most major city roads is between 20km/hr and 60km/hr depending on the right of way available on each road, GMDA said. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

They added that the decision was made after the district road safety committee issued directions that the speed limit should be stipulated for all city roads. GMDA said the objective of installing signboards was to make people aware of the speed limit.

A GMDA spokesperson said a tender has been floated to install the signboards at a cost of ₹1.76 crore. The signboards will be installed on sector roads with a gap of 300 metres between each one and fixed according to the standards stipulated by the ministry of road transport and highways, the public works department’s specifications, and the latest applicable IRC codes.

The speed limit for Golf Course Road is 50km/hr, it is 40km/hr for Iffco Chowk to Sikanderpur Metro station, and 50km/hr for Huda City Centre to Bakhtawar Chowk.

Sarika Panda Bhatt, founder trustee, Raahgiri Foundation, who worked actively with the district administration on the issue of speed limits, said that barring two or three roads in the city, speed limits were not stipulated for most of Gurugram’s roads. “It is only now with the intervention of district administration, police and civil society stakeholders that speed limits have been notified. Golf course road had speed limit go 70 kmph which was reduced to 50 kmph and has now been notified at the same speed. The highway speed limits can’t be changed but the surface roads underneath it have been treated as urban roads and speed limit of 50 kmph has been stipulated,” she said.

