Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has issued its first public notice for the acquisition of more than 10,000 square metres of private land for the proposed Millennium City Centre-to-Cyber City metro corridor, marking a key operational step under Haryana’s new direct land purchase policy notified earlier this year.

GMRL issues first notice to acquire 10K sqm land for metro

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The notice, issued by the Land Purchase Committee, Gurugram, asked landowners in Kanhai, Islampur and Basai villages to submit ownership-related objections within 30 days at the office of the land acquisition officer (LAO), the HSVP office in Sector 14, or through email at laoggn@gmail.com.

The move marks a procedural advancement in the January 8 land purchase policy, under which GMRL can directly purchase private land through negotiations and mutual consent via a land purchase committee headed by the deputy commissioner. While the policy framework had been reported earlier, the latest notice discloses parcel-level details and formally initiates the objection process for affected landowners.

The largest acquisition falls in Islampur village under Badshahpur sub-tehsil, where nearly 8,653.63 square metres have been earmarked across parcels measuring 1,881 sq m, 2,759.22 sq m and 3,637.15 sq m. In Kanhai village, 534 sq m at an institutional plot in Sector 44 near Fortis Hospital has been included. The committee has also identified 1,695.74 sq m in Basai Village, comprising several smaller parcels in Sector 9, Gurugram. Land across all three villages will be used for construction of metro stations and laying of tracks.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, GMRL officials said over 15,000 sq m of HSVP-owned land has been identified for phase two of the metro project. Construction for that phase will begin after approval of the tender by the World Bank and sanction of the loan for the metro corporation. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, GMRL officials said over 15,000 sq m of HSVP-owned land has been identified for phase two of the metro project. Construction for that phase will begin after approval of the tender by the World Bank and sanction of the loan for the metro corporation. {{/usCountry}}

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ABOUT THE AUTHOR Abhishek Behl ...Read More Abhishek Behl is principal correspondent, Hindustan Times in Gurgaon Bureau. He covers infrastructure, planning and civic agencies in the city. He has been covering Gurgaon as correspondent for the last 10 years, and has written extensively on the city. Read Less

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