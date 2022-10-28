Gold bangles snatched from 75-year-old woman in Gurugram’s Sector 12

At least four unidentified people were booked for allegedly snatching two gold bangles from a 75-year-old woman near New Railway Road, police said on Thursday. According to cops, the woman was walking alone to a temple located hardly a kilometre away from her residence in Sector 12 when the incident took place around 8am on Sunday.

One of the suspects offered to help the septuagenarian cross the road following which he dragged her to a secluded lane. “He then pulled out two bangles from her wrists and fled on a motorcycle parked at a distance. The three other suspects were waiting for him on another motorcycle. The woman was unable to resist due to her old age and failed to raise an alarm,” a senior police officer, privy to the investigation, said. There were several other commuters on the road at the time but none of them was aware of the crime.

The officer further said that cops have scanned footage from a few CCTV cameras on New Railway Road where the motorcycles used by the suspects were spotted. “Their registration numbers were not clear in the footage. We are taking the help of the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority to acquire footage from their CCTV cameras,” he said. Police said the woman was wearing four gold bangles but the suspect could pull out only two of them in hurry. “Two of the suspects wore helmets, but the faces of the other two were visible in the footage,” he said.

Subhash Boken, public relations officer, Gurugram police, said cops are trying to ascertain the identity of the suspects and arrest them. Based on a complaint filed by the victim’s son, an FIR against the suspects was registered under section 34 (common intention) and 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 14 police station on Wednesday, police said.