Got the jab? Eateries all set to reward you!

Foodies were in for a treat as recently the Haryana government allowed reopening of restaurants and bars in Gurugram for dine-in at malls and hotels from noon to 8pm. The move comes with restrictions of operating at 50% capacity and adhering to safety norms. And in a bid to entice customers and rebuild confidence in dining out, many restaurants are offering freebies, discounts and deals to those who have got their jabs against Covid-19. For they believe these incentives will encourage more people to get inoculated.

For instance, Varun Puri, director, Imly and Duty Free Bar, is offering a 50% discount to vaccinated customers for dine-in. Elaborating on the initiative, he says, “We have to get customers back to our restaurants. From last March, the industry is fighting to regain the trust of customers, people have stopped going out due to the situation. We [the industry] have to collectively come forward and help generate confidence in customers.”

Punjab Grill is offering dine-in only discounts of 10% for those who got their first vaccine dose and 20% to those who got the second dose too.

And Cyber Hub Social is offering a free shot to those who’ve got their first jab, and two free shots to those who’ve gotten both. “This is our way of appreciating those who are taking responsible steps to slow the spread of Covid-19. The incentives are being offered in both Gurugram and Chandigarh”, says Satyajit Dhingra, chief regional officer - North, Impresario Handmade Restaurants.

But if you’re still hesitant to visit a restaurant, Rollery, a delivery joint is supporting the cause by offering 25% off for those who’ve got their vaccination, one or both the doses. “The customers need to send their certificate on WhatsApp while placing the order,” says Debashish Yadav, CEO, Licorne Hospitality Pvt Ltd.

Moreover, fast-food chain McDonald’s North and East India has also started a limited period discount offer for those vaccinated that can be availed through the website. Similarly, The Beer Café is promoting the inoculation drive with their “you got the jab, we got your tab” offer.