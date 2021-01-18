Government agencies observe Road Safety Month

To prevent road accidents and improve safety for commuters, government agencies in the district started observing Road Safety Month on Monday. The district administration, along with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA), National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) and city traffic police, in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation, will organise a number of activities to improve road safety till February 17 as notified by the ministry of road transport and highways.

NHAI officials will be visiting major road intersections and project sites in the city and take measures to improve road safety. Shashi Bhushan, NHAI project director, said that inspection of project sites and intersections on national highways would be conducted. Street lights, reflector tapes and jersey barriers would be installed wherever needed. “Starting this month, traffic safety measures would be initiated and these would continue throughout the year. We will hold camps for truck drivers to check their vision. Awareness camps will be held at nearby schools and educational material will be distributed” he said, adding that preventing road accidents was a priority for the authority.

Referring to a recent accident at Sirhaul toll plaza, in which a person was killed, Bhushan said that adequate measures were taken but they have decided to take more such steps to prevent accidents. “Improving road safety is an evolving process and we are working with the district administration to improve road safety,” he said.

A statement issued by Raahgiri Foundation read that the Gurugram traffic police and administration has planned a series of activities to engage the public of Gurugram to raise awareness towards traffic rules and general road safety. These activities will involve zero-tolerance drives, digital campaigns and public activities. During this time, GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be working on creating safer streets for all commuters. The first step towards it is redesigning nearly 25km of streets and improving road intersections. In the first week of the month, the focus will be on Golf Course Road where zero-tolerance drives will be carried out at Bristol Chowk and other intersections, the statement read.

