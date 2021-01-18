IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Government agencies observe Road Safety Month
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Government agencies observe Road Safety Month

To prevent road accidents and improve safety for commuters, government agencies in the district started observing Road Safety Month on Monday
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST

To prevent road accidents and improve safety for commuters, government agencies in the district started observing Road Safety Month on Monday. The district administration, along with Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority(GMDA), National Highways Authority of India(NHAI) and city traffic police, in partnership with Raahgiri Foundation, will organise a number of activities to improve road safety till February 17 as notified by the ministry of road transport and highways.

NHAI officials will be visiting major road intersections and project sites in the city and take measures to improve road safety. Shashi Bhushan, NHAI project director, said that inspection of project sites and intersections on national highways would be conducted. Street lights, reflector tapes and jersey barriers would be installed wherever needed. “Starting this month, traffic safety measures would be initiated and these would continue throughout the year. We will hold camps for truck drivers to check their vision. Awareness camps will be held at nearby schools and educational material will be distributed” he said, adding that preventing road accidents was a priority for the authority.

Referring to a recent accident at Sirhaul toll plaza, in which a person was killed, Bhushan said that adequate measures were taken but they have decided to take more such steps to prevent accidents. “Improving road safety is an evolving process and we are working with the district administration to improve road safety,” he said.

A statement issued by Raahgiri Foundation read that the Gurugram traffic police and administration has planned a series of activities to engage the public of Gurugram to raise awareness towards traffic rules and general road safety. These activities will involve zero-tolerance drives, digital campaigns and public activities. During this time, GMDA and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will be working on creating safer streets for all commuters. The first step towards it is redesigning nearly 25km of streets and improving road intersections. In the first week of the month, the focus will be on Golf Course Road where zero-tolerance drives will be carried out at Bristol Chowk and other intersections, the statement read.

.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
e-paper
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Government agencies observe Road Safety Month

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
To prevent road accidents and improve safety for commuters, government agencies in the district started observing Road Safety Month on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Haryana Police deploys 500 personnel ahead of farmers’ rally on Republic Day

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:30 PM IST
Haryana Police on Monday deployed 500 personnel on the borders connecting Rajasthan, Nuh and Gururgam, after protesting farmers announced that they would join the tractor rally in Delhi on Republic Day
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Wazirabad residents launch protest against construction of crematorium

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
After failing to get any response from the authorities, the residents of Wazirabad village have launched a protest to oppose the move by Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran(HSVP) to develop a large crematorium adjacent to their village
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Requirement for health certificate a deterrent, say parents

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Parents of children studying in private schools in the city said that the requirement of obtaining a medical certificate, clearing students of any Covid-19 symptoms, was acting as a deterrent in attending classes
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Class 7 student of private school in police cross hairs over threatening emails sent to girl students

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
UPDATED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:29 PM IST
The police are probing the involvement of a class 7 student of a prominent private school in the city, in allegedly threatening to kill his classmates in emails sent to at least two girl students on January 5, senior police officers said on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Pilot dies in collision while returning home late Sunday

By Leena Dhankhar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
A pilot of Indigo Airlines was killed in a road accident in Sector 114 late Sunday, when the car he was driving was rammed by a speeding truck-trolley that was moving on the wrong side of the road
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Technical glitches on CO-WIN platform continue on day two of vaccination drive

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Issues with Co-WIN (Covid-19 Vaccine Intelligence Network) application — designed to streamline the delivery of Covid-19 vaccines — continued to persist on day two of the ongoing inoculation drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Covaxin has few takers on second day of vaccinations in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:27 PM IST
Only 35% of the 436 healthcare workers for whom Covaxin vaccine was allocated attended the vaccination drive on Monday, which was much lower than the average total turnout of around 60%
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

RT-PCR tests to cost 499 in Gurugram

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
The price of the Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR), considered the gold standard test to detect Covid-19, was brought down to 499 in Haryana
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Only 60% of beneficiaries show up for Covid-19 vaccination, hesitancy remains

By Prayag Arora-Desai, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
A total of 2,881 healthcare workers in the district were vaccinated against Covid-19 on Monday, on the second day of the ongoing nationwide immunisation drive
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

21 beneficiaries report adverse events following vaccine jab in Gurugram

By Archana Mishra, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 18, 2021 11:26 PM IST
As many as 21 healthcare workers complained of adverse effects after receiving the Covid-19 vaccine jabs on Monday, said health department officials
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Farmers from Karnataka, Maharashtra join protestors at Haryana border

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
Groups of farmers from Karnataka and Maharashtra joined the ongoing agitation on the Haryana-Rajasthan border on Sunday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Three booked for snatching 97K from a trader

By HT Correspondent, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:51 PM IST
The city police on Sunday booked three men for allegedly snatching 97,400 from a 25-year-old trader who was returning to Nuh from a Delhi market
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

HSVP prepares layout plan for transport hub in Sector 33

By Abhishek Behl, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
After a delay of almost two decades in setting up a transport nagar (hub) for parking and operation of commercial vehicles in the city, the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP) has finally prepared the revised layout plan for setting up this facility in Sector 33
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
gurugram news

Additional charges give MCG chance to avoid missteps in Manesar

By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON JAN 17, 2021 10:50 PM IST
As many as 22 officials of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) have been given additional charges in the newly formed Municipal Corporation of Manesar (MCM), which provides them with a chance to avoid missteps and issues of the MCG
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP