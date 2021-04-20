Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Govt issues order to shut Sheetla Mata temple, withdraws it hours later citing clerical error
Govt issues order to shut Sheetla Mata temple, withdraws it hours later citing clerical error

The Haryana government on Tuesday issued and withdrew an order to close Sheetla Mata temple in the city within a few hours, citing a clerical error
By Kartik Kumar, Gurugram
PUBLISHED ON APR 20, 2021 11:37 PM IST
The Haryana government on Tuesday issued and withdrew an order to close Sheetla Mata temple in the city within a few hours, citing a clerical error.

On Tuesday afternoon, citing the need to “break the chain of Covid-19 infections,” the state government issued an order for closing Sheetla Mata temple and Mansa Devi shrine in Panchkula. Both temples receive heavy footfall and large crowds are anticipated on Wednesday, due to the Hindu festival of Ramanavami.

The decision, however, was reversed a few hours later, with the Haryana government saying that directions issued by the Centre regarding religious places will be followed.

“It was a simple case of a clerical error. The original order was meant to state that due to rising Covid-19 cases, coronavirus protocols such as six-foot social distancing, limited entry of devotees, mandatory wearing of masks, temperature checks at entrance and sanitising of hands need to be followed strictly at the two religious sites and greater vigilance needed to be adopted for the same during the ongoing Navratri celebrations. Due to miscommunication, an incorrect order was originally sent out and later reversed,” said a senior official in the Urban Local Bodies (ULB), privy to the matter.

Vinay Pratap Singh, the commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), who is also the chief administrator of the Shri Mata Sheetla Devi Shrine Board, said that adequate staff has been deployed to ensure Covid-19 protocols are followed.

“The decision on closing or opening the temple rests with the Haryana government. All Covid-19 safety protocols are being followed closely to ensure there are minimal chances of the virus spreading among devotees. We realise that a large gathering is taking place and hence, deputed necessary temple staff, MCG staff, and Gurugram police at relevant points to keep close vigil,” said Singh.

For keeping a vigil, 58 CCTV cameras are installed inside the premises and around 200 workers will be stationed, said MCG officials.

