Green view condominium ‘unsafe’, NBCC told to decide on refund plan in 30 days

The department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Saturday said the structural audit report of NBCC Green View complex in Sector 37 D submitted by a committee of experts from IIT Roorkee and Central Building Research Institute (CBRI) has determined that the buildings in the condominium are structurally unsafe and not fit for habitation. In view of this development, the DTCP has now asked NBCC to finalize a plan for refunding the cost of the flats or working out a suitable settlement to the owners within the next 30 days.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The department has also directed the developer to get a structural audit of another project undertaken by NBCC in Sector 89 done within the next 30 days.

District town planner (enforcement) R S Bath, who is also the nodal officer appointed by the district administration in the NBCC Green View matter, said a meeting was held between NBCC officials and representatives of the district administration and the district town planning department on Friday evening, in which all such matters concerning the condominium were discussed in detail

“There is a fresh development in the matter as the recently received report of the expert committee (joint committee of IIT Roorkee and CBRI Roorkee) was discussed. It was found that the building blocks in NBCC Sector 37 D are unsafe for habitation. We have now directed the developer to expedite the process of issuing a refund or a finding a suitable permanent settlement for the home buyers within the next 30 days,” said Bhath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The district town planner said the NBCC officials were clearly told in the meeting that the interest of the home buyers have to be protected and the company needs to finalise the repayment proposal at the earliest. “We have also asked NBCC to expedite the process of hiring a structural audit team for another project in Sector 89 and commence it in the next 30 days as there have been complaints from residents in that housing project as well,” said Bhath.

He added that in the past, the developer had stated that he was waiting for the structural audit report to decide on the future course of action. “The issue is clear now and there has to be a permanent solution for the buyers,” said Bhath.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

A senior official privy to the matter said that NBCC officials are likely to put up this matter for discussion in the board of directors, and seek further directions for resolution.

The NBCC Green View project was launched in 2010 and homebuyers were given the possession of their flats in 2017. The condominium has 784 apartments, of which 260 have been sold, said members of the NBCC Green View Apartment Owners Association.

In November 2021, the NBCC had issued directions to occupants of the condominium to vacate the flats as they were deemed ‘unsafe’ in a report submitted by a group of experts from IIT Delhi. However, the flat owners and those who were staying on rent refused to vacate the complex as they were demanding compensation, refund and rent in some cases from the developer.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Following the collapse of multiple floors in Chintels Paradiso in Sector 109 on February 10, which killed two residents, deputy commissioner of Gurugram Nishant Kumar Yadav invoked the Disaster Management Act 2005 on February 17 and directed the occupants of NBCC Green View to vacate the flats within the next 15 days i.e March 3. Residents vacated the flats by March 10 as they were given alternative accommodation and rent but the owners of flats continued to demand refund from the developer.

Apartment owners of NBCC Green View on Saturday said they have repeatedly demanded that the builder should refund the money to them, along with interest and other associated costs. “We have always maintained that there are structural issues in the buildings and as such, we should be refunded the money. Payment of rent or alternative accommodation is a short term measure . Most residents who bought flats in this condominium are senior citizens, who invested all their savings to buy a home,” said Randhir Singh, general secretary of the association.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Earlier on February 8, when asked about the directions of the deputy commissioner regarding settlement with the buyers, the NBCC had stated that the interest of their customers is equally important to them and a respectable offer will be worked out for the buyers, in case the buildings are found to be ‘non-reparable.’

When approached, a spokesperson of NBCC said, “The proposal for refund and all other options on this matter are under active consideration. NBCC as a responsible enterprise is extending all possible support to the homebuyers. This is to mention that NBCC had approached the district administration in October 2021 for evacuation of the occupants in view of the advice of IIT Delhi. The company empathizes with the buyers and stands committed to resolve all the issues in a rational manner.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON