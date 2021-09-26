Groundwater conservation: Research students from USA’s Columbia University to conduct study

As part of an academic exercise to conserve groundwater, research students of the Water Resources Department from Columbia University in the United States of America will collaborate with the Gurujal Society to undertake a study of the city.

According to the district administration, the joint group will work together to analyse hydrological data, check underground water resources and formulate a long-term plan for boosting groundwater by at least five metres in the district.

Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg said that the students will take up this work jointly with GuruJal, which is the nodal agency for water resource management and rainwater harvesting.

Narender Sarwan, the secretary of GuruJal Society said the university approached it after the society had shared a research paper on work being done in Gurugram. “The Columbia University approached us and we decided to work jointly. Research students would be analysing the data and also visit Gurugram to conduct research,” he said.

Over the past two years, Gurugram’s water table has declined by five metres, as per the data recorded by the groundwater cell of the Agriculture Department. At present, the water level is around 38.7 metres and in the last 10 years, the level has plummeted by 7.7 metres, as per government data.

“The falling water table in the district is a matter of serious concern. Our objective is to reverse the trend and various measures have been taken in last four to five years to address the situation,” Garg said.

The district administration said that all data collected by GuruJal in its projects have been shared with the research students. “The students will visit after studying the practices of GuruJal and also analysing the data. They will conduct field trips to assess the local situation,” Sarwan, who is also a district development and panchayat officer, said.

Sarwan also said that students of the university will also visit the Aravallis and suggest measures to make it greener as well as preserve the existing greenery.