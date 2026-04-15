...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gun supplier held after STF shootout near Bandhwari, gang links emerge

Officials say suspect was en route to open fire again; weapons traced to cross-border smuggling, further interrogation expected after discharge.

Published on: Apr 15, 2026 06:13 am IST
By Debashish Karmakar
Advertisement

A 21-year-old man was apprehended after a shootout near Bandhwari in Gurugram early Tuesday for allegedly supplying foreign-made weapons to shooters linked to gangster Deepak Nandal, who had opened fire outside a fashion designer’s office on Golf Course Road in February, police said.

Accused allegedly part of supply chain for gang shooters; police recovered pistol, cartridges and bike, fresh FIR filed under BNS and Arms Act. (File photo)

Officials of the Haryana police special task force (STF) said the accused supplied pistols, suspected to have been smuggled through the international border in Punjab, to three shooters who fired outside the office in Sector 26A on February 18 as part of an extortion attempt. An FIR was later registered at DLF Phase-I police station after Nandal claimed responsibility on social media.

Preet Pal Sangwan, deputy superintendent of police (STF), said the accused opened four rounds at the STF team when they tried to intercept him around 1am. “The raiding team chased and retaliated, in which the suspect sustained a bullet injury in the leg. He was later caught,” he said.

“He had reached Gurugram on Nandal’s direction to open fire again outside the designer’s office to terrorise him for extorting money. Nandal had made a threat call to the designer to pay several crores. Four miscreants involved in the case were arrested on February 26,” Sangwan added.

 
shootout gurugram
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Gun supplier held after STF shootout near Bandhwari, gang links emerge
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.