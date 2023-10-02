Gurgaon railway station’s renovation to begin soon: Ashwini Vaishnaw

Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced on Sunday that the design for the renovation of Gurgaon railway station has been prepared and that work on the project will start soon. Union railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw at the railway station near Rajendra Park in Gurugram on Sunday. (Parveen Kumar/HT Photo)

“Work on the station’s renovation will begin very soon,” Vaishnaw said, adding that Gurugram has a distinct identity on the global stage and that an excellent design has been prepared for the renovation of this railway station.

Vaishnaw made the remarks after participating in the Swachhta Seva Pakhwada, a cleanliness drive, at Gurugram railway station. After the campaign, Vaishnaw also announced the launch of a 14-minute protocol for cleaning Vande Bharat trains across the country.

According to information previously shared by Gurugram MP Rao Inderjit Singh, the Gurugram railway station will be upgraded in two phases. The first phase will cost between ₹125 crore to ₹150 crore, and the second phase will cost roughly the same amount.

The station will be upgraded with two new entries, it will be expanded, a foot over-bridge for the convenience of passengers will be built, escalators will be installed, passenger train stoppages will be increased, and other facilities will be expanded. An existing cement yard and a car yard would be relocated from the station as part of the upgrade.

Meanwhile, various government and private organisations offered Shramdaan (voluntary service) for cleanliness for one hour on October 1 at 10am during the Swachhta Seva Pakhwada across the country.

Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar participated in the campaign in Faridabad and said, “We must make cleanliness a part of our life, behaviour, and daily routine.”

Gurugram MLA Sudhir Singla and Municipal Corporation of Gurugram commissioner PC Meena took part in the cleanliness campaign in Sadar Bazar and urged residents to join the effort to clean the city.

Meena also said that more than 200 cleanliness drives were held across the city on Sunday as part of the cleanliness campaign. He also asked residents to separate wet and dry waste so that MCG could dispose of it more easily.

