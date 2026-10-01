Home buyers of an affordable project in Sector 37C on Wednesday urged the Department of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) to ensure early delivery of flats, alleging that the project is over three years behind schedule. They also objected to an additional demand of ₹1.80 lakh raised by the developer at the time of possession.

Gurugarm: Sec 37C project buyers flag 3-yr delay, ₹1.8L ‘extra payment’ demand

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The buyers of the Aashiyara housing project submitted a memorandum to the senior town planner, DTCP, seeking early possession and clarification on the additional demand.

Renuka Traders Private Limited launched the project in 2018 under the Haryana government’s affordable housing scheme. Under the scheme, the 992-flat project, comprising 716 flats in Phase-1 and 276 in Phase-2, was to be completed and handed over within four years, by January 2023.

“Almost three years have passed since the stipulated deadline passed, and we are not anywhere near delivery. Most of the buyers are paying EMI on home loans and also rent, as the project has been delayed. We want the authorities to ensure that the flats are delivered at the earliest,” said Goutam Maiti, president of the flat buyers association.

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{{^usCountry}} Buyers alleged that despite substantial or full payments since 2022, permanent water, sewerage/STP, electricity, a community hall, children’s park, benches and a creche remain incomplete. Maiti also alleged that the project licence had not been renewed and questioned the developer’s demand of about ₹1.80 lakh, saying the site was not fit for possession. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Buyers alleged that despite substantial or full payments since 2022, permanent water, sewerage/STP, electricity, a community hall, children’s park, benches and a creche remain incomplete. Maiti also alleged that the project licence had not been renewed and questioned the developer’s demand of about ₹1.80 lakh, saying the site was not fit for possession. {{/usCountry}}

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A senior DTCP official said a site inspection has been scheduled for October 17, followed by a meeting on October 22 to resolve the issues. “We are looking into the issues raised by buyers,” he said.

Harsh Pushkar, a representative of the builder, said the developer was committed to completing the project and would begin possession in the next few months. “We have completed 80 to 90% of the work at the site and will be giving possession soon. The project was delayed due to unforeseen reasons, but we are committed to completing it. The demand for payment made from buyers is within the rules,” he said.