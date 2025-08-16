Gurugram: 150 Signature Global City residents hold protest against builder

Around 150 residents of Signature Global City society in Sector 37D held a protest on Friday alleging the developer’s failure to build a 24-metre access road for a year. The developer had promised four 24-metre roads to provide access to the society, and at the time of launch had also constructed one which has now been blocked as the land belongs to a government agency, locals said. Homebuyers at the protest on Friday. (HT Photo)

The protesters said that in the one year after moving, they have noticed the 700-metre-long revenue road is in a dire need of repair and has a large drain on one side and agricultural fields on the other. Commuters have met with accidents in the past while navigating through the numerous potholes, they said.

“At the time of launch, four 24-metre roads were promised. One of the roads was constructed apparently on government land to create a perception that the project has good access from Pataudi Road. But as soon as we moved in last year, that road was blocked with a wall and now people reach their homes through the road along the drain,” Parvinder Sharma, a resident and member of the residents’ association said.

Besides the lack of access, the condominium also awaits maintenance, residents said. “There is no streetlight on this road and women find it unsafe and dangerous to commute during the night as it is pitch dark,” another protester said.

“We have been complaining to the developer for one last year and their senior officials have made only promises but offered no solution,” said Sharma.

Members of the buyers’ association said the project was launched in 2021 and possession of phase one was offered in 2024. The colony has two phases comprising 1,250 flats, and the possession of a second phase has also been offered recently, they added.

When asked about the matter, a representative of Signature Global said they are working to resolve the issue of the 24-metre access road but the land acquisition issue has been a hurdle. “The land is either under litigation or it has become very expensive. The government will have to come up with a policy to resolve this issue. We are trying to work out a solution with the residents,” he said.