Gurugram: 606 cr waste collection tender put on hold after rate dispute

The ₹606 crore door-to-door garbage collection tender has been put on hold after disagreement over rates with the agency, Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) officials said.

The city has relied on temporary arrangements since the previous concessionaire’s contract ended in 2024. (HT Archive)

The Haryana government’s high powered purchase committee (HPPC) on Tuesday negotiated the tender rates with the agency. However, differences between the two parties over the rates eventually led to the cancellation of the bid.

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MCG officials said that the agency had quoted a rate of ₹3,900 per tonne for the service, while the civic body proposed ₹3,000 per tonne during negotiations. The gap in pricing led to the disagreement.

MCG Commissioner Pradeep Dahiya told HT that the tender will be re-issued. He added that the process will be taken forward as per due procedure.

Officials said that the selected firm will be responsible for end-to-end waste management services, including door-to-door collection from residential, commercial and institutional establishments, segregation and then transportation of waste to the processing site at Bandhwari landfill.

Further, the tender mandates strict timelines for operational readiness. The agency must deploy at least 50% of the required manpower and machinery within 30 days of signing the agreement and achieve full deployment within 60 days, officials said, adding that non-compliance can attract penalties or contract termination.

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{{^usCountry}} The current tender is intended to streamline end-to-end waste collection and segregation in the city for the next five years. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The current tender is intended to streamline end-to-end waste collection and segregation in the city for the next five years. {{/usCountry}}

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For the waste collection and processing project, MCG has divided the city into two parts. Cluster-1 is pegged at ₹295.6 crore and Cluster-2 at ₹311.06 crore. Under the first cluster, zone 1 and zone 4 of the city will be covered, while the second cluster will have zone 2 and zone 3.

MCG officials said that Cluster-1 includes over 383,000 establishments, while the second cluster covers around 335,000 units, including houses, apartments, shops, offices, street vendors and bulk waste generators.

Over the past two years, the city has witnessed repeated changes in its door-to-door waste collection system after the civic body terminated the previous concessionaire Ecogreen Energy’s contract in June 2024 over alleged poor performance. A fresh tender was then floated in July 2024.

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However, the tender process faced repeated delays and revisions due to changes in eligibility norms, financial conditions and directions from the Haryana Urban Local Bodies Department.

Over the next 18 months, the tender was revised at least five times, with the proposed service model changing from a single agency to four zonal agencies and later to two citywide clusters.

During this period, MCG continued to depend on temporary agencies for waste collection. In early 2026, the civic body sought approvals, held multiple pre-bid meetings and issued fresh tenders worth over ₹600 crore, but nearly two years after Ecogreen’s exit, Gurugram is still awaiting a permanent door-to-door waste collection arrangement.

The request for proposal (RFP) was revised several times, after which the tender was floated on April 23, officials aware of the project, said.

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Locals and residents have been continuously raising concerns over irregular garbage collection across all the wards in the city. Officials have also maintained that due to lack of a permanent agency, there have been issues regarding the monitoring of the waste collection process.