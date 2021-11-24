Gurugram: Agencies asked to send daily report on pollution measures

The Gurugram administration on Tuesday directed the different government agencies to send a daily report on the measures taken by them to curb air pollution in the district. The directions were issued by Gurugram deputy commissioner Yash Garg who chaired a review meeting on the measures being taken under the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap).

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“The issues related to pollution were discussed in detail and all departments and agencies have been asked to send a daily report to my office. I will be monitoring the drive daily to ensure better coordination and enforcement,” said Garg, adding that he has also asked the residents to share their ideas for curbing pollution.

The meeting was attended by officials from different agencies, including the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) and the Haryana Shahari Vikas Pradhikaran (HSVP).

Garg directed the MCG to prepare a roster for mechanical cleaning of roads to mitigate the dust effect, and submit a daily action taken report in this matter. “The officials have been asked to ensure that dust control measures are implemented strictly at construction sites such as Atul Kataria Chowk and Mahabir Chowk,” said Garg.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

During the meeting, the deputy commissioner also asked the officials to reclaim and revive the green belts in the city most of which are either in bad shape or encroached upon. “The green belts must be revived and encroachments removed by respective agencies. More green cover will help reduce pollution levels. I have directed that a weekly report in this regard must be submitted to my office,” said Garg, adding that HSVP has also been asked to curb dust pollution in Sector 29 and deploy a smog gun for this purpose.

Taking into account the large number of potholes and broken roads in the city, which add to dust pollution, Garg directed the MCG to complete the work of repairing these potholes and broken roads by December 15. He also directed the MCG to prepare an action plan within a week for removing construction debris, garbage and other kinds of waste material lying on roadsides and open spaces. He directed the corporation to complete this work in the next two months.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The MCG officials informed the administration that 15 teams have been constituted by the corporation to repair the roads under its jurisdiction across the city.

Garg also asked city residents to share their suggestions at grap.mcg.gov.in so that these can be discussed and implemented.