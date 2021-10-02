Gurugram: Alleged robbers shoot at police in Bajghera, three held

Police arrested three suspected criminals allegedly involved in several criminal cases who were roaming around in Bajghera area with the intention of committing a robbery late on Friday night.

Police said that in a bid to escape, the suspects crashed their jeep into a police barricade and one of them fired a gunshot, which was almost going to hit a police official.

A pistol, one live cartridge, one bullet, number plates, and a Thar jeep were allegedly seized from their possession. Police said a case was registered against the accused under various sections of the IPC at Bajghera police station.

The arrested suspects were identified as Dara Singh alias Dara, who allegedly fired the gunshot, Amit alias Meeta and Abhinav Verma alias Chunnu.

Subash Boken, a spokesperson of Gurugram police, said a team from Sector 31 crime branch put a barricade on Sector 114 road in Bajghera late Friday night and started checking vehicles as they had information that the suspects were moving around in the area in an old Thar jeep with the intention of committing a robbery.

Around half an hour later, the police observed a jeep coming towards Gurugram from Delhi side. When the police team signalled the vehicle driver to stop, he allegedly crashed the jeep into the police barricade, which hit a head constable and injured him on the leg.

As soon as the vehicle stopped, the driver and four other men allegedly jumped out of the jeep and one of them fired a shot at the police, which allegedly hit a side of the police vehicle. The police chased the suspects and managed to nab three men, including the one who had fired the shot.

Boken said the suspects were questioned regarding their involvement in other cases. “The jeep in which they were travelling belonged to one of their associates. They admitted that they were moving around in Bajghera with the intention to commit robbery. They will be put in police custody for further questioning,” he said adding that a manhunt has been launched for the two suspects on the run.

The suspects also admitted to their involvement in two criminals cases registered at Kherki Daula and Manesar registered in August and June this year, said police