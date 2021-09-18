Gurugram authority to repair key roads, conduct annual maintenance of others

After the monsoon, Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start repairing key roads in the city by filling up potholes and stretches damaged due to heavy rain, said officials on Friday.

GMDA has proposed three projects to specially repair the road from Huda City Centre to Subhash Chowk, undertake the annual maintenance of roads on the left (Delhi to Jaipur) side of National Highway-48 and repair the road from the toll gate on NH-8 to Kapashera border. Most of these roads provide access to residential areas in the city and have been damaged due to heavy rain this monsoon.

“We will be starting the repair work for these roads within two months after we receive suggestions from the citizens on what kind of work they would like done. Our primary focus is filling up potholes and repairing patches that are broken. The repair work is likely to be completed within six months to one year, ensuring that the roads are ready for the next monsoon,” said a senior official from infrastructure-I division of GMDA.

Officials had earlier said that repair and maintenance work of roads was delayed due to pending approvals and the second wave of Covid-19 pandemic, which began in April this year.

To repair the road from Huda City Centre to Subhash Chowk, the authority will carry out measures such as overlay treatment with 40mm bituminous concrete, repair of footpath to facilitate pedestrian movement, mandatory and cautionary sign boards for assistance of traffic. The road from Huda City Centre to Subhash Chowk is one of the busiest roads in the city. The roads leading from Subhash Chowk and Huda City Centre have six lanes from west to east, with service roads on both sides and a right-of-way of 60 metres each.

For roads on the left of NH-48, the authority will focus on filling potholes using a granular sub-base or wet mix macadam method (a compact method of road construction), repairing patches with dense bituminous macadam or concrete, and repairing damaged road markings.

The authority will also start repair work on four key roads from November, which include the outer road of Sector 114, the master road of sectors 62/65, 58/61 and 59/60 and construction of a 200-metre service road for the sectors 59/61 road. Around four kilometres of roads will be repaired as part of these projects across all locations, officials said.