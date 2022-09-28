Gurugram authority to repair road connecting AIT Chowk to SPR

The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) will start repairing the 1.2km stretch between AIT Chowk and the Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), officials aware of the matter said, adding that the proposal was approved on Tuesday.

The tenders for the project will be floated this week and work will be started at the earliest, officials said. They said the work will include an overlay of main carriageway, construction of service road with footpath and cycle track as well as surface drains.

The 1.2km, 60m wide urban arterial road would comprise a 12.5m dual six-lane divided carriageway, 5.5m dual service roads, a 3m wide median, two utility corridors of 5.5m each which would include 3m wide cycle tracks, 2.5m footpath and drains. Minor intersections in the service road would also be upgraded under this project which has a design life of 10 years, said officials.

GMDA officials said the decision to carry out repair works was taken after residents complained that the potholed road was leading to accidents, and its condition was exacerbated last week by four days of incessant rain. Sudhir Rajpal, chief executive officer, GMDA, said that the traffic junctions on this stretch will also be improved.

Parul Sharma, a resident of Sector 66 alleged that she has been complaining about the stretch to the authorities since May. “The condition of the road is in a terrible state… The number of potholes increased last week after the rain and residents have started avoiding the stretch and prefer driving at least three kilometres extra to escape this route,” she said.

Amit Godara, executive engineer of Infrastructure 1, said that the current condition of the road is not good enough as the road has developed rutting and surface cracks which has made the surface uneven and accident prone. “An estimate of ₹10.55 crore for special repair of this road has been prepared after teams visited the spot and took the estimate of the project,” he said.

Rajpal said that providing and fixing of road safety equipment such as cats eyes, delineators, median markers and reflective tape on hazardous objects along with the installation of cautionary and informatory sign boards will also be done as per Indian Roads Congress (IRC) guidelines. “The footpaths will further be designed to make them friendly for pedestrians with physical disabilities,” he said.

