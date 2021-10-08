Gurugram authority to start repair work on key road stretch between sectors 112 and 114

To ease traffic snarls, the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) has decided to repair a key 1.44km stretch of the road from Sector 112 to 114. The road has not been repaired for the past three years and developed potholes due to heavy monsoon rain. The authority has also decided that the company that repairs the road will be responsible for the maintenance of the road for the next three years and will be held responsible if any issues arise in the future, officials said.

Special repair work of the road will start from the next month and is likely to be completed over the next six months. The authority has invited tenders for the project, which can be submitted October 28 onwards. The road will be repaired at a cost of ₹7.82 crore.

Special repair of roads primarily includes laying a layer of bitumen and gravel to strengthen them. The authority will also focus on ensuring proper lighting and the construction of footpaths on these roads.

“We are working on the repair and maintenance of different stretches across the city as many roads have developed potholes after the monsoon season. This road between Sector 112 and Sector 114 will undergo special repairs after its condition is assessed. This will help in improve vehicular movement in the new sectors of the city,” said Shaveta Sharma, executive engineer of infrastructure 1 division of the authority.

This road is used by almost 10,000 residents from nearby localities, and traffic from Gupta Colony, New Palam Vihar, Saikunj, Bajghera also passes through this region.

From November, repair work will also be carried out on the outer road of Sector 114, Master Road of Sector 62/65, master road of Sector 58/61 and Sector 59/60. Along with this, a service road will be constructed on a 200m stretch of Sector 59/61. Around 4km of road will be repaired as a part of these projects.