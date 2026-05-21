...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

Gurugram: Bike seized over pending fines of 11.8L, 19 times vehicle’s value

Officials found 88 unpaid traffic fines against the 2010 Bajaj Discover during a routine check near Agrasen Chowk.

Published on: May 21, 2026 06:50 am IST
By HT Correspondent
Advertisement

A motorcycle worth roughly 55,000 to 64,000 at the time of purchase in 2010 was impounded by Gurugram traffic police on Wednesday after officials found pending traffic challans worth 11.89 lakh, nearly 19 times its original value, during a routine check near Agrasen Chowk, officials said.

Police said the vehicle lacked valid insurance, registration and pollution certificates during the roadside inspection. (HT)

Traffic officials said 88 challans were found unpaid against the Bajaj Discover, a Bharat Stage-II vehicle registered in 2010 in Narwana. Officials said the motorcycle had violated multiple provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, with offences recorded manually and through CCTV surveillance cameras. Most challans were issued after 2021, when the vehicle was brought to Gurugram.

The violations included driving without insurance, pollution under control (PUC) and registration certificates; riding without helmets; wrong-side driving; and carrying a pillion rider without a helmet.

Officials said the vehicle’s fitness certificate expired in May 2025, insurance lapsed in September 2023 and the PUC certificate expired in March 2024.

“The motorcycle appeared in a very bad condition when it was stopped by our team. It was being driven by the owner’s brother, both residents of Gurugram,” said traffic zonal officer Sudesh Bhatotia.

HT had earlier reported that despite a 1.5-fold rise in traffic fines since 2023, the recovery-to-penalty ratio remained between 12:100 and 23:100 across 10 categories of violations, including wrong-side driving, speeding, abrupt lane changes, driving without seatbelts or helmets, signal jumping and wrong-side parking. Drink-and-drive cases were excluded, as fines and recoveries in such cases are decided by courts.

 
motor vehicles act
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
Home / Cities / Gurugram / Gurugram: Bike seized over pending fines of 11.8L, 19 times vehicle’s value
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.