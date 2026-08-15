Gurugram celebrated the 80th Independence Day on Saturday with a district-level flag-hoisting ceremony at the Tau Devi Lal Stadium, ceremonial parade and cultural performances, with officials and residents highlighting patriotism, development and self-reliance.

Haryana Deputy Speaker Dr Krishan Lal Middha takes the salute of the parade during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

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Haryana assembly deputy speaker Krishan Lal Middha unfurled the national flag, inspected the parade and paid a floral tribute at the Veer and Shaheed Smarak. Seven contingents led by assistant commissioner of police Abhilaksh Joshi took part in the parade, including Gurugram Police, women police, traffic police, home guards, NCC senior boys, student police cadets and Prajatantra ke Prahari. The traffic police contingent secured first position, followed by the women police and Prajatantra ke Prahari contingents.

ACP Abhilaksh Joshi commanded the parade during the 80th Independence Day celebration in Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

Students from several schools presented cultural programmes, including “Vande Mataram” performance by Pranavananda International School, Sector 92, Krishna Leela by PM Shri Government Senior Secondary School, Arjun Nagar, and Punjabi, Rajasthani and Haryanvi folk dances by students from government schools. A women’s empowerment presentation by Blue Bells School, Sector 4, along with laser and dumbbell shows, was also staged.

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{{^usCountry}} Independence Day was also marked at the sub-divisional level in Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar and Badshahpur, where legislators Tejpal Tanwar, Bimla Chaudhary, Mukesh Sharma and Satish Phagna unfurled the national flag, respectively. In Sohna, Tanwar said the occasion should inspire people to contribute towards building a developed Haryana and India. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Independence Day was also marked at the sub-divisional level in Sohna, Pataudi, Manesar and Badshahpur, where legislators Tejpal Tanwar, Bimla Chaudhary, Mukesh Sharma and Satish Phagna unfurled the national flag, respectively. In Sohna, Tanwar said the occasion should inspire people to contribute towards building a developed Haryana and India. {{/usCountry}}

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Flag-hoisting events were also held at societies, RWAs and private offices. DLF’s “Freedom Run” began from Club5 at 8.15am and ended at the newly inaugurated DLF Summit Plaza, with at least 1,000 residents participating alongside a flash mob and recreational activities.

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Students perform cultural dance during the 80th Independence Day celebrations at Tau Devi Lal Stadium on Saturday. (Parveen Kumar/HT)

At the International Centre for Automotive Technology (ICAT), celebrations focused on technological self-reliance. ICAT director Saurabh Dalela called for greater investment in advanced technology, innovation and research and development, while HR head Colonel Sudhir Chaudhary spoke about discipline, leadership, duty and national service. Separately, ICAT also launched its annual ‘I-Khel’ sports competition, running from August 15 to January 26.