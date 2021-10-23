Gurugram civic bodies aim to complete road repairs in November

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has started repairing roads damaged due to waterlogging during the monsoon, ahead of the November 30 deadline set by chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar for the same. The Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) is also in the process of fixing damaged roads and is aiming to complete patchwork and filling of potholes by November 15.

In this regard, the MCG has floated a ₹22 lakh tender to repair as well as fill potholes in Ward 14 area

“Tender has been floated for filling potholes and carrying out patchwork in Ward 14 area. Primarily, the contractor will be responsible for repairing internal roads in sectors 9 and 9A, which were heavily damaged due to rains this monsoon,” Tushar Yadav, the executive engineer of MCG, said.

Yadav said that the MCG is hoping to finalise a contractor before Diwali.

“Once the work order is allotted, it will take two to three weeks to complete the repair work. We are targeting to fix the roads by November-end, before the CM’s deadline,” Yadav said.

Major roads, such as the Golf Course Extension Road, Basai Road and stretches near Dwarka Expressway, besides internal roads have been damaged this monsoon. During a video conference with officials on October 14, Khattar had directed the district officials to fix road damages due to waterlogging by November 30.

MCG officials said that they are in the process of drafting tenders for fixing internal sector roads damaged during monsoon.

“There are at least a dozen stretches of internal sectors that were damaged due to waterlogging this monsoon. Heavy rainwater accumulation on these stretches resulted in the topmost bitumen layer deteriorating, leading to the formation of potholes. The MCG is in the process of drafting tenders for all such stretches. We are aiming to complete most of the work by mid-November,” a senior official with the MCG’s engineering wing said.

According to GMDA officials, work on the Golf Course Extension Road, new sector roads parallel to Dwarka Expressway, roads near the Delhi as well as the Manesar border will be taken up by the authority.

“For certain parts of Southern Peripheral Road (SPR), and Basai Road, work orders have already been allocated to contractors to repair these stretches. Due to rains predicted till Monday, we have directed the contractors to start work later next week, when the skies clear up. Overall, there are seven to eight stretches that were damaged by rains, where patchwork and filling of potholes will be carried out by GMDA. Officials have been set a deadline of November 15 to complete the work,” Jaspal Singh, the chief engineer of GMDA, said.

It is not the first time Khattar has set a deadline for authorities in Gurugram to fix roads in the city. In September 2016, while laying the foundation stone for construction of underpasses at Signature Towers, Hero Honda Chowk, and Rajiv Chowk, Khattar had directed officials to fix all roads and make them motorable by November 1, 2016.

