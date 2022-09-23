Gurugram civic body likely to issue order today shutting meat shops for Navratri

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) is likely to issue an order on Saturday, directing meat shop owners to close shops for nine days, from September 26 till October 5, on account of the Hindu festival of Navratri, civic body officials aware of the matter said on Friday.

Even though most of the 129 licensed meat shops in the city voluntarily down shutters during the festival -- mainly due to security concerns as some right-wing groups have forcibly shut shops in the past -- this will be the first time that the MCG issues an official order directing the closure.

According to MCG joint commissioner Vijaypal Yadav, who oversees all meat-related matters, 35 teams will be constituted to keep a tab on meat shops during the nine-day period and those violating the order will be fined ₹5,000.

“The MCG will likely issue the order tomorrow (Saturday) directing meat shop owners across the city to close their shops during Navratri. Those found violating the order will be fined, and a repeated violation may also lead to the MCG sealing their establishment. Ward-wise teams have been constituted for this purpose,” said Yadav, adding that most meat shop owners anyway close their shops during the festival, and the order is being issued to ensure that there is 100% compliance.

Yadav clarified that meat shop owners can, however, sell frozen or packaged meat during this period.

MCG officials privy to the matter said the civic body was originally scheduled to issue the order on Friday. But after the district administration directed all government and private employees to work from home on Friday, owing to traffic congestion and waterlogging brought about by the continuous rain, they decided to issue the order on Saturday.

Meat shops owners said they will shut shops, as is their practice over the past few years.

“We have been closing shops during Navratri in the past as well, as MCG officials had informally requested us to do so citing religious sentiments. We will keep our shops closed during this period this year, too, regardless of whether MCG issues a direction or not,” said Sabir Qureshi, a meat shop seller in Sadar Bazar.

Another meat shop owner said they opt to down shutters out of security concerns. “Over the past five years, right-wing groups have closed my shop at least on two occasions. Out of fear, I keep my shops shut during these festivals,” said a shop owner in Sector 49, asking not to be named.

Right-wing groups started forcibly shutting meat shops in the city in March 2017, during the spring Navratri festival.That year, over 300 establishments, including an American fast-food joint, were forcibly closed by right-wing groups.

Another meat shop owner said since the MCG reserves the right to close meat shops, they have no choice but to comply.

“During Navratri, I usually put up a curtain outside my shop -- out of respect to Hindus -- and sell to customers. The business during the nine days was only a fraction of what it was on a normal day, but it was enough to meet my running costs. This time, however, I will have to shut shop as the MCG will most likely order us to do so,” said a meat shop owner near Dwarka Expressway, asking not to be named.

Selling meat has become a contentious issue in Haryana, and Gurugram in particular, ever since the state started policing food choices, citing religious sentiments.

In July, Haryana urban local bodies ordered the closure of all meat shops and slaughterhouses across the state for nine days, from August 24 to September 1, on the occasion of the Jain festival of Paryushan Parv. After the owners of an Ambala-based poultry farm approached the Punjab and Haryana high court against this direction, the high court issued a stay and meat shops were shut only on two days, instead of nine.

Last year in March, the MCG also approved a proposal to shut meat shops on Tuesdays -- Hindus normally abstain from eating meat that day -- and the order is currently in force in the city.

