Gurugram civic body to redevelop a pond to mitigate waterlogging on NH 48

To mitigate waterlogging on the Delhi-Gurgaon Expressway (national highway 48, NH-48), the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) will redevelop a pond at Mohammadpur Jharsa village located near Narsinghpur.

Similar to the Minto Bridge in Delhi, the Narsinghpur-Khandsa stretch on the Expressway inevitably floods with a short spell of rain.

On Wednesday, the rain was heavy at 100.8mm. The stretch was the worst-affected stretch that day in Gurugram. Such was the waterlogging there that all service lanes and much of the main carriageway were inundated triggering a four-hour-long traffic jam with vehicles taking nearly 25 minutes to cross the three-kilometre stretch.

On Thursday evening, the MCG issued a tender inviting bids to redevelop the pond.

“We aiming to start the work from October. We have two main objectives with this project. This first is to increase the groundwater table through natural absorption of rainwater and secondly, resolve waterlogging related issues in the area by channelling all rainwater towards the water body,” said Amarjeet Bisla, executive engineer, MCG who is looking after the project.

Bisla said that the project will be carried out independently by the MCG.

“The village already has a pond. We want to increase its capacity thereby increasing the catchment area. Besides the expressway, it will also solve the waterlogging issues of the village as well as nearby villages such as Khandsa, Narsinghpur, and other vital stretches nearby,” said Bisla.

The pond in Mohammadpur Jharsa village is located close to important roads such as the Dwarka Expressway, Pataudi Road and the Central Peripheral Road (CPR). MCG officials said that rainwater from these stretches will also be channelled to the water body.

Bisla said that the MCG was encouraged by the success of developing localised ponds in the creeks of Aravallis that accumulate downstream rainwater and prevent flooding of Golf Course Road (GCR) and the agency plans to replicate the same model at other points of the city.

As part of the restoring process, Bisla said that encroachments along the catchment area will be cleared, garbage and construction and demolition (C&D) waste will be removed to ensure there is no obstruction in the passage of rainwater towards the pond. The green cover too will also be increased with native plants and trees to absorb and channel rainwater, he added.

The entire restoration project is expected to cost around ₹94.56 lakh. Bids of the tender would be opened on September 10, following which a contractor will be finalised.

Dr Indu K Murthy, principal research scientist at the Center for Study of Science, Technology and Policy (CSTEP), said that the authorities should redevelop the pond keeping in mind the current land use and structures around the water body as otherwise it could be counterproductive.

“Just diverting rainwater will result in all the waste and muck being piled into the water body and thereby polluting it. Installation of a filter unit for removal of dirt and groundwater-recharging structures is a must for facilitating water recharge and conservation. If planned well, tree planting around the water body can further rejuvenate the environment,” said Murthy.