Gurugram civic body to take over, begin work at nine privately developed colonies on Wednesday

Gurugram: Mukesh Kumar Ahuja, commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG), has directed its staff to “start working on civic services at nine privately developed colonies, which were handed over by the developers to the civic body last month, from Wednesday”, according to MCG officials on Monday.

The MCG announced in May that it will take over the nine colonies — Ardee City, Malibu Towne, Rosewood City, Uppal Southend, Mayfield Garden, Vipul World, Sushant Lok 2, Sushant Lok 3, Greenwood City — from the developers latest by June 15. Ahuja, who issued the latest directions during his visit to Malibu Towne and Ardee City on Monday, also urged officials to visit the seven other colonies, and take stock of the situation at those colonies.

“All these nine colonies were built by private developers, which will now be taken over by the MCG on June 15. The MCG commissioner has directed the officials to start the work on cleaning sewerage systems and stormwater drainages in all these nine colonies immediately after taking those over on June 15,” said SS Rohilla, public relations officer (PRO) of MCG.

According to the Monday release, Ahuja directed the officials to utilise the existing infrastructure in these colonies, and complete any upgradation, if required, at the earliest. Similarly, the maintenance and cleanliness of parks and streetlights should also be improved as soon as the takeover is done.

“The takeover will be a major relief for thousands of residents of these nine colonies. The matter was first taken up first in 2016, and after six years, it will finally come to fruition. The MCG commissioner has assured us that necessary action will be taken as soon as the civic body takes over the colonies on Wednesday,” said Praveen Yadav, president of Ardee City RWA.

Senior MCG officials and local ward councillor Kuldeep Yadav also inspected Sushant Lok 2 and 3 on Monday. “Senior MCG officials and the ward councillor visited the water boosting stations, and took stock of the condition of roads, drainage issues and encroachments. They assured us that necessary action will be taken as soon as the colonies are taken over on Wednesday,” said Sudakshina Laha, executive member of Sushant Lok 2 and 3 RWA.

