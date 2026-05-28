The Gurugram district health department has identified a six-bed Ebola isolation ward at the Civil Hospital in Sector 10A amid heightened global surveillance following the World Health Organization’s (WHO) recent public health emergency declaration over the outbreak in parts of Africa, health officials said on Wednesday.

Gurugram civil hospital earmarks Ebola isolation ward amid global alert

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Officials said the isolation ward has been set up on the ground floor of the hospital in the space that earlier functioned as the Covid-19 isolation ward. Authorities added that bed capacity can be expanded if required.

“We have identified a six-bed isolation ward at the Civil Hospital as part of preparedness measures. The facility can be expanded depending on the situation and requirement,” said Dr JP Rajliwal, district immunisation officer (DIO), Gurugram.

The move follows preparedness guidelines issued last week by the Union health ministry to states after WHO declared the Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and Uganda a Public Health Emergency of International Concern on May 17.

According to the Centre’s advisory, states have been asked to strengthen surveillance for people showing symptoms such as fever, weakness, headache, vomiting and diarrhoea, particularly those with recent travel history to affected regions. The advisory also directed states to identify dedicated isolation wards and ambulances, ensure availability of trained healthcare staff, PPE kits and laboratory support, and keep rapid response teams on alert.

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{{^usCountry}} The standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the health ministry further called for thermal screening and monitoring of international passengers arriving from affected countries. It stated that travellers developing symptoms within 21 days of travel should immediately report to health authorities. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The standard operating procedure (SOP) issued by the health ministry further called for thermal screening and monitoring of international passengers arriving from affected countries. It stated that travellers developing symptoms within 21 days of travel should immediately report to health authorities. {{/usCountry}}

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According to WHO data, Uganda has reported multiple confirmed Ebola cases this year linked to the Sudan virus strain, while neighbouring countries remain under close monitoring.

Officials said that as of late May 2026, the Ebola outbreak in Central Africa has claimed at least 255 lives, including 17 confirmed and 238 suspected deaths. The outbreak, linked to the Bundibugyo strain of the virus, continues to spread across borders in the region. No Ebola case has been reported in India so far.

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Health officials said surveillance and preparedness measures are being strengthened in Gurugram in line with the Centre’s advisory to tackle any possible emergency situation.