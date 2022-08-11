Gurugram club manager, bouncers arrested after late-night brawl

The manager of Club Casa Danza in Udyog Vihar was arrested by Gurugram police after a late-night brawl that took place on the intervening night of August 7-8 between the bouncers and a group of friends who had visited the club.

Gurugram chief of police Kala Ramachandran said an FIR has been registered on a complaint of physical assault and molestation. Bouncers Sonu, Mandeep, Sumit, Nitin, Ram Singh & Rakesh -- also accused of snatching cash -- were arrested, as reported by news agency ANI.

The brawl happened after an argument broke out between the two sides over of the bouncers allegedly touching a female in the group inappropriately.

In a viral video shared by the complainant, several bodyguards can be seen thrashing a man, a friend of the woman. The video shows the woman continuously pleading with the bodyguards to spare her friend. She can also be heard screaming that her friend was bleeding.

The manager of Casa Danza club in Udyog Vihar, identified as Lokesh, has also been also arrested in a case pertaining to physical assault, and molestation. An FIR was registered against the accused under IPC sections 147 (rioting), 149 (unlawful assembly), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 354 A (1) (i) (sexual harassment), 379 A (snatching) and 506 (criminal intimidation), police said.

The Casa Danza club has issued a statement condemning the violence but has denied the molestation allegations.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail