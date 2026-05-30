Four accused were arrested andone was detainedfor allegedly running an illegal online betting racket linked to cyber fraud from a rented apartment in Signature Global society in Gurugram’s Sector-37D, following a raid on Wednesday night, police said on Friday. Gurugram cops bust online betting racket, 5 held; ₹2.5cr transactions traced

Police said the racket was allegedly operated from Dubai. One of the bank accounts used by the accused to receive payments from gamers and victims recorded transactions worth ₹2.5 crore within five months.

According to the police, the accused operated multiple gaming panels connected with a parent website and used social media advertisements to lure the victims. Police added that the racket was operating for nearly five months.

The accused hailed from Charkhi Dadri and Mahendragarh in Haryana and Agra and Mathura in Uttar Pradesh. Police said they were investigating a cyber fraud case when they traced a bank account linked to a suspect from Mahendragarh, blowing up their cover.

Gaurav Phogat, ACP (cybercrime), said the raid was conducted after receiving technical surveillance inputs about suspicious online activities being carried out from the apartment.

“Four accused were found operating laptops and mobile phones linked to online gaming panels during the raid. They duped a large number of people across the country,” he said.

Police recovered 15 mobile phones, two laptops, 15 ATM cards, 12 SIM cards, 11 cheque books and passbooks, seven payment sound boxes and a Wi-Fi router.

“The suspect from Charkhi Dadri was the kingpin and was working on directions from another suspect operating from a different location through bookie IDs linked to the gaming platform,” he said.

Investigators said victims were asked to create gaming IDs and deposit money through UPI codes provided on the platform. After receiving payments, the accused added points or coins to the gaming accounts and earned at least a 20% commission on every transaction from handlers based abroad.

Investigators said the accused were allegedly supplied with bank account kits, SIM cards and UPI codes via WhatsApp by another suspect.

An FIR was registered for cheating and forgery under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Haryana Prevention of Gambling Act at Cybercrime police station (South), police said, adding that efforts are underway to arrest other members involved in the racket.