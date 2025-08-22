The Gurugram police officials are being imparted training to carry out detailed scientific investigation in road crash cases to ascertain actual reasons behind accidents, to take correctional measures to avoid any further loss of life at the spot and to bring down fatalities, officials said on Thursday adding that this is the first time that such a training is being implemented in Gurugram. Gurugram cops given scientific crash investigation training

Police said that the training is also aimed to ensure that there is no gap in the police investigation so that the victims can get proper and timely compensation from the insurance firms.

Deputy commissioner of police (DCP) (Traffic) Rajesh Kumar Mohan said that the officials were trained to focus on minute details of investigations which includes collecting paint scrapes from damaged vehicles, photography of tyre marks and locations, measuring distance with tapes, positions and approximate speed of vehicles involved in collisions for evidence.

“These are important factors which are often ignored in the course of carrying out investigations in fatal road accidents,” said DCP Mohan.

50 investigating officials posted at various police stations across Gurugram and 10 zonal officials of the Gurugram traffic police underwent the detailed training held at the Traffic tower in Sushant Lok Phase-I on Wednesday said police.

According to police, head constables, assistant sub-inspectors, sub-inspectors and inspectors have received the training. More training sessions will be held with the help of an NGO named Save Life Foundation and selected investigating officers from every police station will receive the training.

Investigators were trained to look for the possibility of substance abuse or consumption of any intoxicating substance, commonly alcohol, along with checking helmets and seatbelts use, probable violation of any traffic law or road condition including potholes and its engineering which might have led to the crash.

Besides, they were also given detailed training about handling injured people and precautions to carry while loading them in an ambulance.

The DCP said that several of the factors are mostly ignored by investigators which results in a scenario where the exact technical cause of the crash remains unclear.

“Thus, we fail to take corrective steps to avoid future accidents which should not happen. These factors also affect the court trial and compensation amount for the victim. With scientific investigation, the exact cause of crash will be clear and required engineering could be taken up or concerned departments could be written to for taking corrective steps,” he said.

DCP Mohan said that investigators were also trained to use an app named Sanjay developed by IIM-Madras for the Union Ministry of Road Transport and Highways which is used for creating a database of blackspots and removing them after detailed analysis by experts.

Earlier this year, traffic police had written to Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) to urgently fix a stretch of Southern Peripheral Road near Kushal chowk in Sector 49.

“The recommendation was sent after a detailed scientific investigation of a fatal accident revealed that a pothole at the chowk resulted in a person’s death who was riding a scooter as he was run over by a truck on December 25, 2024,” he said.