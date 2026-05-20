Gurugram cracks down on plastic, issues 11,600 challans in one year

Marking one of the largest anti-plastic enforcement drives in Haryana, Gurugram authorities have issued more than 11,600 challans and recovered over ₹1 crore during intensive action against banned single-use plastic (SUP) items over the past year, officials claimed. The campaign is jointly carried out by the Haryana State Pollution Control Board (HSPCB), Gurugram Region (North), and the Municipal Corporation Gurugram (MCG), they added.

Enforcement teams targeted vendors, stockists and manufacturers as agencies stepped up inspections and awareness campaigns citywide. (HT)

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According to official data, MCG issued 11,601 challans against stockists, shopkeepers, vendors and manufacturers violating the SUP ban. Penalties of ₹92.83 lakh were imposed, while ₹1.05 crore was recovered during enforcement drives — reflecting a major escalation amid growing concerns over environmental degradation, waste accumulation and drainage blockages.

Environment minister Rao Narbir Singh reaffirmed the government’s commitment, saying, “Our vision is to make Gurugram completely plastic-free. Single-use plastic has become a serious environmental threat affecting drainage systems, public health and urban cleanliness. Strict enforcement, public participation and behavioural change are all necessary to tackle this problem.” He added that agencies had been directed to intensify enforcement while promoting sustainable alternatives such as cloth and jute bags.

Akansha Tanwar, regional officer of HSPCB Gurugram (North), said, “We are conducting continuous enforcement drives across Gurugram and taking strict action wherever banned single-use plastic items are found. Material is immediately seized, and environmental penalties are imposed as per applicable rules. Along with enforcement, awareness campaigns are also being conducted so that people shift towards sustainable alternatives.”

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{{^usCountry}} Recent inspections identified multiple establishments allegedly dealing in banned SUP items near Sabzi Mandi in Sadar Bazar, Raj Nagar, New Anaj Mandi, and Sadar Bazar. These cases have been referred to MCG for cancellation of trade licences. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Recent inspections identified multiple establishments allegedly dealing in banned SUP items near Sabzi Mandi in Sadar Bazar, Raj Nagar, New Anaj Mandi, and Sadar Bazar. These cases have been referred to MCG for cancellation of trade licences. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Gurugram-based environmentalist Vaishali Rana has repeatedly flagged plastic waste as a major contributor to choked stormwater drains and severe waterlogging during monsoon seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Gurugram-based environmentalist Vaishali Rana has repeatedly flagged plastic waste as a major contributor to choked stormwater drains and severe waterlogging during monsoon seasons. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} HSPCB is also promoting the “Bring Your Own Bag” initiative and distributing jute bags. Authorities said the campaign would continue with stricter monitoring and coordinated action against repeat violators. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} HSPCB is also promoting the “Bring Your Own Bag” initiative and distributing jute bags. Authorities said the campaign would continue with stricter monitoring and coordinated action against repeat violators. {{/usCountry}}

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Leena Dhankhar ...Read More Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram. Read Less

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