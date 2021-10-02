Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Gurugram crosses 60,000 target set for 3-day mega coronavirus vaccination drive

Nearly 6,178 first doses and 25,506 second doses of vaccines were administered on Friday, and over 3.1 million people have been vaccinated in the district so far
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON OCT 02, 2021 01:53 AM IST
A police personnel gets vaccinated at the Sector 56 police station, in Gurugram on Friday. (Vipin Kumar /HT)

With 31,684 people being administered Covid-19 vaccines on Friday, Gurugram has crossed the 60,000-target set for the district for the three-day mega vaccination drive, said officials.

In two days of the mega vaccination drive on Thursday and Friday, 62,668 people were vaccinated across the district against the set target. With 30,984 people being vaccinated in a day, the district achieved more than 50% of the target for the vaccination drive on Thursday itself.

According to the data, nearly 6,178 first doses and 25,506 second doses of vaccines were administered on Friday. With this, over 3.1 million have been vaccinated in the district so far.

According to officials, people will be vaccinated at 139 centres across the district on Saturday. The first dose of Covishield will be administered at two centres, and second dose at 103 centres.

The health department, meanwhile, has also increased the number of vaccination sites for Covaxin from five to 34, for Saturday. This will maximise the chances of a complete vaccination in the district as the gap between the two doses of Covaxin is lesser compared to Covishield.

Dr MP Singh, district immunisation officer, said, “At present, we aim to ensure that the maximum number of people get both the doses, so we have increased the number of sites for the first dose of Covaxin as the gap between its two doses is lesser. With this, we will be able to vaccinate a greater number of people during the festive season.”

The first dose of Covaxin will be available at all 34 centres, and the second dose at 10 centres. Doses of Sputnik V vaccine will also be available at the Polyclinic in Sector 31.

