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Gurugram DC urges revised wages’ rollout amid IMT Manesar protests

The Haryana government notified a significant hike in minimum wages across categories, effective April 1, 2026, with an increase of nearly 35%

Updated on: Apr 09, 2026 06:41 pm IST
By Leena Dhankhar
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Gurugram: Amid the IMT Manesar labour unrest over wage-related issues, deputy commissioner Ajay Kumar on Thursday urged industrial units to immediately implement the Haryana government’s revised minimum wages, calling it a crucial step towards addressing workers’ concerns and restoring normalcy.

Officials said the labour department has been directed to ensure strict implementation of the revised wages (HT File Photo)

The appeal comes days after protests by thousands of contractual workers in Manesar turned tense over demands for better wages and working conditions. The administration has since stepped up efforts to stabilise the situation and ensure compliance with the new wage structure.

The Haryana government notified a significant hike in minimum wages across categories, effective April 1, 2026, with an increase of nearly 35%.

Also Read: Prohibitory orders imposed in Manesar as contractual workers protest

According to the revised rates, wages for unskilled workers have been raised from 11,274.60 to 15,220, marking an increase of 3,945.40. Similarly, semi-skilled workers will now earn 16,780.74, up from 12,430.18, while skilled workers’ wages have been increased to 18,500.81 from 13,704.31. For highly skilled workers, wages have been revised from 14,389.52 to 19,425.85.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar is the Bureau Chief of the Gurugram bureau at Hindustan Times, where she covers crime, excise, civic agencies, forests and wildlife, real estate, and politics. With over a decade of experience at the organisation, she has reported some of the region’s most impactful stories, known for her deep investigative work and on-ground reporting. Leena has extensively covered major crime cases, systemic lapses and financial irregularities, often exposing civic agency failures and prompting administrative action. Her journalism is driven by accountability, public interest, and a commitment to highlighting issues that shape everyday life in Gurugram.

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