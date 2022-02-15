Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Gurugram News / Gurugram: DC Yadav forms another committee to probe cause of building collapse
gurugram news

Gurugram: DC Yadav forms another committee to probe cause of building collapse

A day after police registered a second first information report in the shocking house collapse at the Chintels Paradiso condominium that resulted in the death of two residents, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav constituted another committee to inquire into the incident
An additional district magistrate will head the committee and a superintendent engineer of the Public Works Department (B&R), and the district town planner will probe the causes which led to the collapse. (Vipin Kumar /HT PHOTO)
Published on Feb 15, 2022 12:33 AM IST
ByLeena Dhankhar

A day after police registered a second first information report in the shocking house collapse at the Chintels Paradiso condominium that resulted in the death of two residents, deputy commissioner Nishant Yadav constituted another committee to inquire into the incident.

Yadav said that an additional district magistrate will head the committee and a superintendent engineer of Public Works Department (B&R) and the district town planner will probe the causes which led to the collapse. “The preliminary probe has revealed that the developer was carrying out some work on the sixth and seventh floors, following which the ceiling of a portion of the sixth floor flat collapsed, leading to the floors below caving in. We are still waiting for the reports to know the exact cause,” he said.

According to officials in the know, the district administration is conducting a separate inquiry to ensure a thorough investigation. Yadav, on Friday, constituted the first committee to probe the incident -- a team from the administration led by additional deputy commissioner Vishram Kumar Meena.

RELATED STORIES

Yadav said the administration’s prime focus is the safety of residents in other towers as they had earlier complained about poor construction work. “Our teams have collected samples from the spot and recorded the statements of the contractor and labourers working in the building. There is no clarity on how renovation and flooring work led to the collapse. Either the labourers are not telling the truth or the material used by the developer was of bad quality. In case of the latter, other residents’ lives are at risk because the same material has been used in other towers too,” he said.

Meanwhile, Gurugram police on Monday issued notices to suspects named in the FIRs registered on Thursday and Sunday to join the investigation.

KK Rao, the outgoing commissioner of police, said that the teams are conducting an investigation and will start recording statements of the suspects. “Once the suspects join the investigation, police and other departments will get clarity and they can be held accountable for the collapse,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Leena Dhankhar

Leena Dhankhar has worked with Hindustan Times for five years. She has covered crime, traffic and excise. She now reports on civic issues and grievances of residents....view detail

TRENDING TOPICS
UP Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Uttarakhand election 2022 Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Happy Valentine's Day 2022 wishes
Goa Assembly elections 2022 LIVE
Valentine's Day 2022
India Covid 19 Cases
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP