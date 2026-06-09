Gurugram traffic police have deployed bike patrol officers on major highways and begun loudspeaker announcements at key bottlenecks to curb lane violations and improve traffic flow, officials said Monday. Gurugram deploys bike patrols to curb lane violations on highways

Around 150 traffic personnel have been assigned to monitor the Delhi-Gurugram (NH-48), Dwarka, Delhi-Mumbai and Kundli Manesar Palwal (KMP) expressways using 60 two-wheelers procured under a CSR initiative. Two personnel on each motorcycle will continuously patrol arterial roads to ensure heavy and commercial goods vehicles remain in the leftmost lane.

The initiative comes amid a sharp rise in lane violation challans. Response to HT’s RTI showed challans increased from 30,029 in 2023 to 61,790 in 2024 and 79,550 in 2025. Challans for dangerous lane swaps rose from 8,601 between January and March to 16,175 in the subsequent five weeks through enhanced camera surveillance.

“In addition to virtual surveillance, area-wise patrolling teams have been formed to identify and reduce congestion at bottleneck formation points due to irregular traffic and poor lane discipline among commuters,” a senior traffic police official said, requesting anonymity.

Separately, a study under the district’s “Zero Fatalities” initiative by the Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways (MoRTH) found that 32 people lost their lives due to dangerous overtaking and zig-zag driving at 11 of 23 crash-prone locations based on violation records of the past three years.

Deputy commissioner of police (traffic) Prateek Gehlot said zonal officers have been directed to ensure effective implementation without causing congestion. “Special emphasis will be placed on maintaining continuous monitoring of crowded areas, major roads, markets and intersections to ensure smooth traffic movement, along with regular awareness campaigns,” Gehlot said.