Gurugram: DTCP seeks restraint on payments to Mahira Group projects
In a major relief to homebuyers who have invested in housing projects of Mahira Infratech and complained of being pressurised to pay instalment of their dues despite the real estate firm being blacklisted, the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday said it has recommended that the builder be restricted from demanding payments till the matter is resolved.
Four projects of Mahira Infratech in sectors 103, 104, 95 and 63-A are under the scanner, while the licence of one of the housing projects in Sector 68 has already been cancelled. On May 17, the DTCP blacklisted the developer, its directors and stakeholders for submitting forged documents and bank guarantees for obtaining licences for construction of the projects.
“We have received several complaints that the developer was demanding instalments despite the fact that the company has been blacklisted. The buyers also said that the banks, which have sanctioned loans, are refusing to disburse the money in view of the legal issues being faced by the developer and they were unable to make payments,” said R S Bhath, district town planner (enforcement).
Bhath said in view of the current situation, he has written a letter to the senior town planner, Gurugam, and director, of town and country planning, Haryana, that the submission of the buyers has merit and the developer should be restrained from asking payments till the matter regarding their projects is resolved.
DTCP officials said the buyers had submitted that they have already paid a substantial amount to Mahira Infratech. Panic has gripped the homebuyers after the real estate firm was blacklisted and they want the authorities to first clear the controversy surrounding the projects.
The letter, issued on Monday, said at this stage, the request of the allottees may be considered of not paying further instalments to the blacklisted company till a final decision is taken by the department.
Following the cancellation of the licence of a project in Sector 68 on May 9 and blacklisting of the company, HRERA, Gurugam, also issued a notice to freeze all bank accounts associated with the real estate firm.
A spokesperson for the developer said that their appeal in this matter is under consideration of the appellate authority and they are hopeful of getting relief on the next day of hearing, which is scheduled next week.
Budgetary allocation for medical colleges, more MBBS, PG seats in UP budget
The state government on Thursday proposed ₹500 crore in the budget for more MBBS and PG seats in the state. This was a promise that the Bharatiya Janata Party made in its election manifesto for the 2022 assembly polls. Another ₹25 crore have been proposed for new nursing colleges, ₹100.45 crore for the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Medical University, which is coming up in Lucknow. Deen Dayal Upadhyay State Employees Cashless Medical Scheme.
40 hectares around Asola’s Neeli Jheel to be redeveloped for visitors
New Delhi: Neeli Jheel in the heart of the Asola Bhatti Wildlife Sanctuary will see considerable change in the next four months as the Delhi environment minister's office on Thursday approved a redevelopment plan for 40 hectares of area around the 5.16-hectare lake, officials said. Officials of the forest department said the area will be developed to promote eco-tourism and bird watching.
Survey for hiking circle rates in Ghaziabad underway for the first time since 2016
The Ghaziabad district administration has initiated a survey to mark real estate trends in the market in order to assess new circle rates for properties across the district. Officials said that there has been no major revision in circle rates since 2016, and it is likely that the rates may increase this year, but the final decision will be taken by the district collector and the state administration.
Warehouse gutted near near Sector 17/18 in Gurugram, no injuries reported
A scrap warehouse near Sector 17/18 dividing road caught fire around 10.30am on Thursday, but no casualties were reported in the incident, said the fire department officials. According to the officials, six fire tenders deployed there doused the blaze around 12.15pm. The scrap warehouse is located less than a kilometre from Iffco Chowk.
Gurugram’s Vipul Lavanya residents finally get back their road after authorities intervene
After almost six months, residents of Vipul Lavanya in Sector 81 finally got access to the 24m internal sector road, which was blocked by a developer to construct an affordable housing project. An enforcement team of the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday demolished the barricades set up by the developer in December last year to block access to the road. Vipul Lavanya condominium has around 500 families.
