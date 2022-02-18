Gurugram: DTCP team inspects Brisk Lumbini, tells developer to start repair work

A team from the department of town and country planning (DTCP) on Thursday visited the Brisk Lumbini condominium in Sector 109 and inspected the complex, after residents protested against the builder and complained of multiple issues regarding poor construction and seepage in the basement.

Residents alleged that they had raised the matter with the DTCP several times before, but to no avail.

RS Bhath, district town planner, enforcement, said a team visited the site and found the condition of the buildings was deteriorating. He said he will submit a report to the director of DTCP. “We formed a joint team including the residents of the society, inspected the complex and took pictures. There was seepage in the basement and cracks were visible on the walls--this needs urgent attention. The condition of balconies was also not up to the mark and plaster was falling off,” he said.

Bhath said the team also visited a few apartments to check their condition. “After the visit, we issued directions to the developer to start the repairs at the earliest under the supervision of qualified engineers,” he said.

The Brisk Lumbini project in Sector 109 was launched in March 2011 and buyers were promised delivery of flats in 2014, but were given possession in June 2016, said the residents. The condominium has around 274 flats, of which 250 have been handed over to buyers. Residents said that 160 families live in the complex.

According to residents, the developer handed over the project to the residents’ welfare association in January 2020 formally without resolving the pending issues of poor construction. They alleged that all of their complaints so far fell on deaf ears.

However, after the shocking collapse at Chintels Paradiso in the same sector on February 10 that killed two residents, residents protested against the developer and approached local MLA Rakesh Daulatabad, deputy chief minister Dushyant Chautala, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, as well as officials of district administration and DTCP, following which DTCP officials visited the residential complex on Thursday.

A spokesperson of Brisk Lumbini, requesting anonymity, said that they submitted their reply to the district town planner on Thursday. “The projects have been handed over to the RWA, and the officials concerned have also been collecting the maintenance money. So, now it is their responsibility to maintain and carry out the repair works. We are extending our help as much as we can,” said the spokesperson.

Residents, meanwhile, said the DTCP officials’ visit was reassuring.

“With seepage in the basement taking place for years, there has been a lot of damage. It has gradually weakened the structure. The builder did not maintain critical infrastructure, including the sewage treatment plant, or follow fire safety norms. We urgently want plans and actions to address this on the ground,” said Rao Ravindra Singh, former RWA president.

“We are now hopeful that the administration has realised our troubles. Now we are eagerly waiting for the structural audit and its report,” said Asha Yadav, secretary, RWA.

