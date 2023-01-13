Gurugram: Fake cop threatens police action, extorts 1.40 lakh from car riders

A man and a woman were forced to cough up ₹1.40 lakh by a fake policeman who extorted the money threatening to frame them under charge of making out in a public place, police said on Friday.

The victims, who work in the same firm, were sitting in a car near Kingdom of Heaven on Wednesday around 8.15 pm, when they were approached by a man wearing a police uniform.

According to the complaint filed by Shubham Taneja, a resident of Sector-9, he was approached by the fake police and was asked to lower the window.

The man, Taneja alleged, took mobiles phones and identity cards of both of them and threatened to take them to the police station. He then asked them to pay ₹2 lakh in bribe if they wanted to go.

"We both withdrew ₹1 lakh from our ATM cards,while ₹40,000 were kept in the car. After taking ₹1.40 lakh, he returned our phones and identity cards and fled. We went to our homes and filed a complaint on Thursday," Taneja said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against the "fake cop" under section 384 (extortion) of the IPC at Sector 29 Police Station late Thursday evening.

"We are trying to identify the accused with the help of CCTV footage of the area," said Sub Inspector Sajjan Singh, the Investigating Officer.

